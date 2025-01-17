Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Golden Scapegoat in Honkai Star Rail
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Honkai

All 16 Golden Scapegoat puzzle locations and solutions in Honkai Star Rail

Can you escape your past? Here are all Golden Scapegoat puzzles and their solutions.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Jan 17, 2025 04:41 pm

The land of Amphoreous in Honkai: Star Rail is shrouded in mystery and holds multiple secrets. One of the things you may come across is the Golden Scapegoat puzzle.

Recommended Videos

In the Golden Scapegoat puzzle, you must navigate your goat one step at a time to reach the altar. After a certain number of steps, a shadow will appear that will follow the same route as you only for that number of steps. Getting in touch with that shadow will fail and reset the puzzle. Completing Golden Scapegoat puzzles also starts and progresses the Golden Scapegoat mission.

Here are all 16 Golden Scapegoat puzzle locations in Honkai: Star Rail and how to solve them.

map layouts:

Some maps may look slightly different if you haven’t completed version 3.0 Trailblaze missions.

Table of contents

All “Eternal Holy City” Okhema Golden Scapegoat Puzzle locations in Honkai Star Rail

Golden Scapegoat puzzle one

Okhema Golden Scapegoat Puzzle 1 in Honkai: Star Rail
There’s always a gift shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first puzzle is in the southwest corner of Okhema. Head to the Marmoreal Market with lots of shops and go west until you find the puzzle.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

  • Right, right, left, right, left, up, right, right.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 2

Okhema Golden Scapegoat Puzzle 2 in Honkai: Star Rail
Hidden in the grass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Okhema’s bath area has three Golden Scapegoat puzzles that you can find and solve. Teleport to the Marmoreal Palace and head right to find the first one before the stairs.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

  • Right, right, left, right, and right until the end.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 3

Okhema Golden Scapegoat Puzzle 3 in Honkai: Star Rail
Right at your doorstep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next puzzle in this area is right at the door to your own room in the Hall of Respite. You can also simply keep following the path from the previous puzzle to get there.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

  • Right, right, right, right, left, right.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 4

Okhema Golden Scapegoat Puzzle 4 in Honkai: Star Rail
It’s hot in there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last puzzle around Okhema is in the room with a round bath between the Court of Seasons and Overflowing Bath teleports.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

  • Right, left, right, right, right, right, left, right until the end.

All “Bloodbathed Battlefront” Castrum Kremnos Golden Scapegoat Puzzle locations in Honkai Star Rail

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 5

"Bloodbathed Battlefront" Castrum Kremnos Golden Scapegoat Puzzle 5 in Honkai: Star Rail
Easy to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Golden Scapegoat in Castrum Kremnos is at the bridge on the south side of the map. As you go across the bridge, there’s an elevator on either side. Use the elevator to go down and use the stone balls to clear a path to the puzzle in the northwestern corner.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

  • Right, right, down, right, right, right, up, and left until the end.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 6

"Bloodbathed Battlefront" Castrum Kremnos Golden Scapegoat Puzzle 6 in Honkai: Star Rail
Just keep going. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next puzzle is at the top of the stairs to the left as you enter the Hall of Strife using the corresponding teleport. Use the stone ball to clear the way to the puzzle.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

  • Left, right, right, down, right, right, left, up, left, left, left.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 7

"Bloodbathed Battlefront" Castrum Kremnos Golden Scapegoat Puzzle 7 in Honkai: Star Rail
A not-so-hidden passage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last puzzle in the Castrum Kremnos is in the Chisel Zone, where you assemble the swords to fight the Tian of Strife. Follow the path to the right and assemble a bridge that leads to the Golden Scapegoat puzzle.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

  • Right, down, right, up, right, right, left, left, left, left, left, left, right until the end.

All “Strife Ruins” Castrum Kremnos Golden Scapegoat Puzzle locations in Honkai Star Rail

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 8

"Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos Golden Scapegoat Puzzle 8 in Honkai: Star Rail
Into the ruins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s one Golden Scapegoat puzzle as soon as you enter the overnight version of Castrum Kremnos. Follow the stairs down, and after the first door, rebuild the bridge on the right to reach the puzzle.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

  • Right, right, right, right, left, left, left, up, right until the end.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 9

"Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos Golden Scapegoat Puzzle 9 in Honkai: Star Rail
There’s a lot going on in this room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Teleport to the Conquered Outlands and go through any of the doors on the right. Turn left and keep going until the end to find the puzzle.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

  • Right, down, right, right, right, left, left, up, right until the end.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 10

"Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos Golden Scapegoat Puzzle 10 in Honkai: Star Rail
Told you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This puzzle is in the same area as the last one but on the floor above. Walk back from the teleport through the hallway and take the stairs on the left.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

  • Right, left, right, right, left, left, right, left, right, right.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 11

"Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos Golden Scapegoat Puzzle 11 in Honkai: Star Rail

The last puzzle in the Strife Ruins is in the Soul-Forging Ruins. Use the teleport and go across the room, sticking to the right. Go through the door, then follow the stairs down until the end of the hallway.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

  • Right, up, right, up, right, up, right, right, right, then keep going left and right until the shadow reaches the button.

All “Abyss of Fate” Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat Puzzle locations in Honkai Star Rail

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 12

"Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat Puzzle 12 in Honkai: Star Rail
It needs the light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our last stop is the Janusopolis. Start by teleporting to Destiny’s Desolation on the south side of the map and head into the first room with a 3D map. To see the puzzle, you must switch the room to the day version using the book in the middle. The puzzle is in the back left of the room.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

  • Right, right, right, right, right, left, left, left, left, up, right until the end.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 13

"Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat Puzzle 13 in Honkai: Star Rail
This is where you first landed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep going forward, but as you exit the room, turn right instead of using the hidden passage. Follow the path until the very end while rebuilding some of the pillars, and you’ll find multiple puzzles, chests, and even an achievement at the very end.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

  • Right, right, right, left, left, left, left, right, right, right, left.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 14

"Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat Puzzle 14 in Honkai: Star Rail
There’s always a secret passage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Right after the hidden passage, turn left instead of going into the big room. Down the stairs, there are a few enemies and a Golden Scapegoat puzzle.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

  • Right, right, right, right, right, right, left, up, left, right, down, up, left until the yellow button, and right until the altar.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 15

"Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat Puzzle 15 in Honkai: Star Rail
Where Titans put Trailblazers through the test. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final two puzzles are in the 3D room on the north side of the Janusopolis. As you enter the room, interact with the book to enter the day version of the room. Then, follow the path on the left and rebuild a bridge to reach the puzzle.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

  • Right, left, left, right, left, right, left, right, left, left.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 16

"Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat Puzzle 16 in Honkai: Star Rail
Time for judgment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head down from the last puzzle using the broken bridge and make your way to the middle of the room where the door is (use the Miracle Orb to get rid of the boxes if needed). Go around the door to find the last puzzle.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

  • Right, right, right, right, right, right, right, right, and left until the end.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.