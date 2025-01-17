All 16 Golden Scapegoat puzzle locations and solutions in Honkai Star Rail

The land of Amphoreous in Honkai: Star Rail is shrouded in mystery and holds multiple secrets. One of the things you may come across is the Golden Scapegoat puzzle.

In the Golden Scapegoat puzzle, you must navigate your goat one step at a time to reach the altar. After a certain number of steps, a shadow will appear that will follow the same route as you only for that number of steps. Getting in touch with that shadow will fail and reset the puzzle. Completing Golden Scapegoat puzzles also starts and progresses the Golden Scapegoat mission.

Here are all 16 Golden Scapegoat puzzle locations in Honkai: Star Rail and how to solve them.

map layouts: Some maps may look slightly different if you haven’t completed version 3.0 Trailblaze missions.

All “Eternal Holy City” Okhema Golden Scapegoat Puzzle locations in Honkai Star Rail

Golden Scapegoat puzzle one

There’s always a gift shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first puzzle is in the southwest corner of Okhema. Head to the Marmoreal Market with lots of shops and go west until you find the puzzle.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Right, right, left, right, left, up, right, right.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 2

Hidden in the grass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Okhema’s bath area has three Golden Scapegoat puzzles that you can find and solve. Teleport to the Marmoreal Palace and head right to find the first one before the stairs.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Right, right, left, right, and right until the end.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 3

Right at your doorstep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next puzzle in this area is right at the door to your own room in the Hall of Respite. You can also simply keep following the path from the previous puzzle to get there.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Right, right, right, right, left, right.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 4

It’s hot in there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last puzzle around Okhema is in the room with a round bath between the Court of Seasons and Overflowing Bath teleports.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Right, left, right, right, right, right, left, right until the end.

All “Bloodbathed Battlefront” Castrum Kremnos Golden Scapegoat Puzzle locations in Honkai Star Rail

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 5

Easy to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Golden Scapegoat in Castrum Kremnos is at the bridge on the south side of the map. As you go across the bridge, there’s an elevator on either side. Use the elevator to go down and use the stone balls to clear a path to the puzzle in the northwestern corner.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Right, right, down, right, right, right, up, and left until the end.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 6

Just keep going. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next puzzle is at the top of the stairs to the left as you enter the Hall of Strife using the corresponding teleport. Use the stone ball to clear the way to the puzzle.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Left, right, right, down, right, right, left, up, left, left, left.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 7

A not-so-hidden passage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last puzzle in the Castrum Kremnos is in the Chisel Zone, where you assemble the swords to fight the Tian of Strife. Follow the path to the right and assemble a bridge that leads to the Golden Scapegoat puzzle.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Right, down, right, up, right, right, left, left, left, left, left, left, right until the end.

All “Strife Ruins” Castrum Kremnos Golden Scapegoat Puzzle locations in Honkai Star Rail

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 8

Into the ruins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s one Golden Scapegoat puzzle as soon as you enter the overnight version of Castrum Kremnos. Follow the stairs down, and after the first door, rebuild the bridge on the right to reach the puzzle.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Right, right, right, right, left, left, left, up, right until the end.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 9

There’s a lot going on in this room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Teleport to the Conquered Outlands and go through any of the doors on the right. Turn left and keep going until the end to find the puzzle.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Right, down, right, right, right, left, left, up, right until the end.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 10

Told you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This puzzle is in the same area as the last one but on the floor above. Walk back from the teleport through the hallway and take the stairs on the left.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Right, left, right, right, left, left, right, left, right, right.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 11

The last puzzle in the Strife Ruins is in the Soul-Forging Ruins. Use the teleport and go across the room, sticking to the right. Go through the door, then follow the stairs down until the end of the hallway.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Right, up, right, up, right, up, right, right, right, then keep going left and right until the shadow reaches the button.

All “Abyss of Fate” Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat Puzzle locations in Honkai Star Rail

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 12

It needs the light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our last stop is the Janusopolis. Start by teleporting to Destiny’s Desolation on the south side of the map and head into the first room with a 3D map. To see the puzzle, you must switch the room to the day version using the book in the middle. The puzzle is in the back left of the room.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Right, right, right, right, right, left, left, left, left, up, right until the end.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 13

This is where you first landed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep going forward, but as you exit the room, turn right instead of using the hidden passage. Follow the path until the very end while rebuilding some of the pillars, and you’ll find multiple puzzles, chests, and even an achievement at the very end.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Right, right, right, left, left, left, left, right, right, right, left.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 14

There’s always a secret passage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Right after the hidden passage, turn left instead of going into the big room. Down the stairs, there are a few enemies and a Golden Scapegoat puzzle.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Right, right, right, right, right, right, left, up, left, right, down, up, left until the yellow button, and right until the altar.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 15

Where Titans put Trailblazers through the test. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final two puzzles are in the 3D room on the north side of the Janusopolis. As you enter the room, interact with the book to enter the day version of the room. Then, follow the path on the left and rebuild a bridge to reach the puzzle.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Right, left, left, right, left, right, left, right, left, left.

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 16

Time for judgment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head down from the last puzzle using the broken bridge and make your way to the middle of the room where the door is (use the Miracle Orb to get rid of the boxes if needed). Go around the door to find the last puzzle.

Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Right, right, right, right, right, right, right, right, and left until the end.

