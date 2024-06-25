Sparkle is a playable character in Honkai: Star Rail, and as a member of the Masked Fools, she’s a woman of countless masks and faces, which makes her very dangerous and powerful.

Recommended Videos

To fully understand how this masked trickster works, here’s the best Sparkle build in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to build Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail

Don’t let her smile trick you. Image via HoYoverse

Sparkle is a five-star support in Honkai, who goes by another name, Hanabi. Although she favors the Aeon of Elation, Sparkle’s a Quantum support that follows the path of Harmony, which means that she excels in buffing her team with valuable utility. Thanks to her unique kit, Sparkle boosts CRIT damage and restores Skill Points, meaning she’s a flexible unit that fits any team. To increase the value and utility of her kit, you should equip her with proper Light Cones, Relic, and Planar Ornament sets and level up her Traces.

Light Cones

Many masks and many Light Cone options. Image via HoYoverse

Like any other character, Sparkle also needs a Light Cone to function. Since she’s a follower of the Aeon Xipe, you can equip Sparkle with only Harmony Light Cones, and luckily, she has a ton of great free-to-play options.

Here are the best Light Cones for Sparkle:

Earthly Escapade (five-star)

The Battle Isn’t Over (five-star)

Past and Future (four-star)

Planetary Rendezvous (four-star)

Earthly Escapade is a five-star Light Cone, and as Sparkle’s signature weapon, it’s obviously her best in slot. This Light Cone is specifically made for Sparkle and offers everything she needs. It increases her CRIT damage by 32 percent, which makes her buffs stronger, and it increases the CRIT damage by 28 percent and CRIT Rate by 10 percent of all allies.

The Battle Isn’t Over is another five-star Light Cone, and as Bronya’s signature weapon, it’s a decent alternative. It increases Sparkle’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 10 percent and restores one Skill Point whenever Sparkles uses her Ultimate, which boosts her supporting capabilities even more.

If you’re low on Stellar Jades, Past and Future is a great four-star Light Cone that you can get for free from the Forgotten Hall Store.

Trace priority

This is how you get her going. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sparkle is a fantastic Harmony support who’s all about buffing and restoring Skill Points for her party members. To use her ascension stats, you want to level her up to 80 and unlock all of her Traces. Since she won’t be attacking, you can save your resources by ignoring her basic attacks and focusing on her other abilities instead.

Here are the abilities and talents you should prioritize:

Her Talent is your main target because it increases the overall team’s Skill Points to seven, and whenever an ally uses a Skill Point, the entire party gains a nine percent damage increase for two turns.

to seven, and whenever an ally uses a Skill Point, the entire party gains a nine percent damage increase for two turns. Her Skill is your secondary priority because it advances the action forward of a targeted ally and increases the CRIT damage by 12 percent of Sparkle’s CRIT damage.

by 12 percent of Sparkle’s CRIT damage. Her Ultimate is just as important because it restores four Skill Points and further increases the damage you get from Sparkle’s Talent.

Relic and Planar Ornaments sets

Your opponents will never catch her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While a proper Light Cone increases Sparkle’s utility, a good Relic and Planar Ornament set is equally important to unlock her full potential. To boost her supporting capabilities further, you should equip Sparkle with Relics that offer even more utility.

Here are the best Relic and Planar Ornament sets for Sparkle:

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace (four-piece)

Broken Keel (two-piece)

The four-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace is the way to go for Sparkle. Since you want your Sparkle to be fast, this set offers all the utility she needs. It increases her Speed by six percent, and whenever Sparkles uses her Ultimate, the Speed of all party members increases by 12 percent for one turn.

The perfect partner in crime for those Relics is a two-piece Broken Keel that you can farm in the World Seven of the Simulated Universe or by challenging one of the bosses in the new Divergent Universe. This set increases Sparkle’s Effect Resistance by 10 percent and CRIT damage of all allies by 10 percent.

Relic and Planar Ornament stats and substats

While good Relics define the performance of a character, great stats and substats define those Relics, and luckily, Sparkle’s very straightforward to build.

Here are the following main stats you should target:

Body : CRIT damage

: CRIT damage Feet : Speed

: Speed Sphere : HP%

: HP% Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate

Since you want your Sparkle to reach 161 Speed, stack a ton of Speed and CRIT damage as your substats to increase her buffing potential.

Best Sparkle Eidolons

If you want to splash some Stellar Jades. Image via HoYoverse

Sparkle’s kit is perfect without Eidolons, but if you like the character and want to increase her value even more, getting her first two Eidolons is a good stopping point. Those are her best Eidolons that ignore the opponent’s defense by eight percent and increase her team’s overall damage by 40 percent.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy