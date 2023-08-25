Who are the Aeons in Honkai: Star Rail?

Honkai: Star Rail is riddled with complex lore that can be tough to keep up with, but ensuring you understand what is going on is key for following the main storyline and understanding how the world within this game works.

One part of this world that will be mentioned or referenced constantly is the Aeons, so understanding who they are and what they stand for is crucial for Honkai: Star Rail’s overall gameplay.

What are Aeons in Honkai: Star Rail?

Aeons are godlike beings in the world of Honkai: Star Rail. Every Aeon is associated with one specific path, although many of the paths these beings are associated with are not currently playable paths.

Aeons possess unmatched power over their respective paths. Image via miHoYo

If you’re familiar with miHoYo’s other gem Genshin Impact, you can think of Aeons as similar beings to the Archons of Teyvat. The Aeons can freely use the powers of the path they preside over, but they are bound to the path forever.

Since the majority of the Aeons represent paths that are not playable, there’s a decent chance many of these paths may be added to the game in future updates. This makes it especially crucial that you know what each path stands for so you can prepare for possible future characters who align themselves with these paths.

All Aeons and their paths in Honkai: Star Rail

There are 18 different Aeons within the world of Honkai: Star Rail and 18 unique paths to go with them. Out of these, only seven paths are currently playable.

Aha of the Elation

of the Akivili of the Trailblaze

of the Ena of the Order

of the Fuli of the Remembrance

of the HooH of the Equilibrium

of the IX of the Nihility

of the Idrila of the Beauty

of the Lan of the Hunt

of the Long of the Permanence

of the Mythus of the Enigmata

of the Nanook of the Destruction

of the Nous of the Erudition

of the Oroboros of the Voracity

of the Qlipoth of the Preservation

of the Tayzzyronth of the Propagation

of the Terminus of the Finality

of the Xipe of the Harmony

of the Yaoshi of the Abundance

Since these beings are godlike, they rarely interact with mortals and are more figures of legend than they are characters you’ll regularly come across. But there are still many details known about each of them, so here’s everything that is currently known about each of the Aeons.

Aha of the Elation

Status: Alive

Alive Path: The Elation

Aha is the Aeon of Joy and is tied to the Elation path. In the Honkai: Star Rail database on Aha, it is proclaimed that “the elated one understands that only the wise and sentient possess the privilege of understanding joy.”

This path already has an official logo, so it could become playable in the future. Image via miHoYo

Akivili of the Trailblaze

Status: Deceased

Deceased Path: The Trailblaze

This deceased Aeon represents the Trailblaze and seems to be all about adventure and interacting with the unknown, hence the Trailblaze name and Trailblazer protagonist of Honkai: Star Rail’s main storyline. Akivili believes there are “three directions on the compass of destiny,” which are “the Unknown, the Known, and the Unknowable.”

Akivili left a desolate world called Pegana in an attempt to continue exploring the universe and venturing into the unknown, but they ended up perishing in an unknown accident.

Ena of the Order

Status: Deceased

Deceased Path: The Order

Ena was previously the Aeon of Order, but they ended up being absorbed by Xipe, the Aeon of Harmony, when Xipe became an Aeon because their paths collided.

Fuli of the Remembrance

Status: Alive

Alive Path: The Remembrance

Fuli watches all that happens and takes note of anything that is forgotten in preparation for the universe to be reborn. They are tied to the Remembrance path and are compared to a “fish that swims back upstream” who quietly watches “as the world tirelessly repeats the same mistakes over and again.”

Fuli records everything that is forgotten. Image via miHoYo

HooH of the Equilibrium

Status: Alive

Alive Path: The Equilibrium

HooH is a true incarnation of karma as they are focused on the Equilibrium and setting all things equal as they should be. The Aeon maintains “the balance and stability of all things in perpetuity.”

IX of the Nihility

Status: Alive

Alive Path: The Nihility

The Aeon of Nihility is IX, a character who is shrouded in mystery even to the other Aeons. IX doesn’t interact with any of the other Aeons and believes that the “ultimate fate of the multiverse is nothingness, and therefore, worthless.”

Idrila of the Beauty

Status: Deceased

Deceased Path: The Beauty

Idrila was a mysterious Aeon who “witnessed the ultimate meaning of the world’s existence through the ever-changing view of the universe,” which is more commonly referred to as “the concept of beauty.”

This Aeon mysteriously appeared, but they also inexplicably vanished.

Lan of the Hunt

Status: Alive

Alive Path: The Hunt

Also referred to as the Reignbow Arbiter, Lan of the Hunt “wanders endlessly between worlds to destroy the undead beings that once poisoned their homeworld.” For this Aeon, “no difference between the salvation they offer and total destruction.”

Lan despises Yaoshi of the Abundance and the creations they made, so they spend their entire existence hunting them down. The Abundance is what caused devastation in Lan’s homeworld. While most Aeons generally ignore the existence of mortals, Lan pays close attention to them, although they move so quickly that they are never seen.

Lan is a centaur-like being. Image via miHoYo

Long of the Permanence

Status: Deceased

Deceased Path: The Permanence

This decreased Aeon used to appear in the sky as a massive dragon. Although they perished, there is still an active group of Long’s Scions.

Mythus of the Enigmata

Status: Alive

Alive Path: The Enigmata

The form of this Aeon is unknown and they believe it is “a fallacy that all things can be experienced and recognized.” Mythus thinks that living beings try to “produce prophecies of the unknown based on their limited grasp of order, but little do they know that the universe has no end and that the truth is a fevered dream.”

Nanook of the Destruction

Status: Alive

Alive Path: The Destruction

The lead antagonist of the entire storyline within Honkai: Star Rail is Nanook, the Aeon of Destruction. They are also sometimes referred to as the Monarch of Extinction and believe that the “birth of the universe is a mistake.”

Nanook deems civilization to be a “cancer emerging quietly from the boundless stars” that can only be remedied by war, which they think is “the only common language known to all intelligent life.”

The Aeon of Destruction is the newest Aeon in existence but is already considered to be one of the biggest threats to the galaxy along with their minions.

You’ll probably have to fully face Nanook someday and they seem quite intimidating. Image via miHoYo

Nous of the Erudition

Status: Alive

Alive Path: The Erudition

Before they became an Aeon, it is believed that Nous was an astral computer created by Zandar of the Genius Society. Nous is also referred to as Wisdomwalker and believes “there is an answer to everything.”

This astral computer was originally created to “provide answers to the universe” and hopes to eventually “understand the universe and solve all of its mysteries.”

Oroboros of the Voracity

Status: Alive

Alive Path: The Voracity

Oroboros is the “drinker of worlds, the unsatisfied devourer, the black hole with thought” and presides over the Voracity path. This Aeon believes “life is a flickering fragment floating in the sea of void” that is “destined to return to the darkness along with the stars which birthed them.”

Qlipoth of the Preservation

Status: Alive

Alive Path: The Preservation

Also known as the Amber Lord, Qlipoth is the “builder of the Celestial Comet Wall, the Subspace Crystalline Barrier, and the Great Attractor Base.” This Aeon works to limit the contact between planets in their general goal of preservation.

The Amber Lord is a glowing, rocky, and golden being. Image via miHoYo

Tayzzyronth of the Propagation

Status: Deceased

Deceased Path: The Propagation

The Sand King, Imperator Insectorum, and creator of the Swarm disaster is the deceased Aeon of the Propagation. Tayzzyronth “metamorphosed into a self-duplicating horror, a torrent of infinite propagation” that navigated around all worlds until fate somehow intervened and brought their expeditions to a decisive end.

Terminus of the Finality

Status: Alive

Alive Path: The Finality

The Shapeless Prince Terminus moves backwards through time and travels through the universe focused on a prophecy that has yet to come to fruition.

Xipe of the Harmony

Status: Alive

Alive Path: The Harmony

Xipe is a “plural Aeon from multiple harmonious worlds” who possesses a “thousand faces” that are always “chanting songs of joy and happiness.”

As the name of her path hints, Xipe believes in ultimate harmony and strives to “battle the brutality of the laws of the universe” by having all life fuse together into “one singular melody” where “the strong help the weak” and life is protected by death.

Xipe seems to be the happiest Aeon of all. Image via miHoYo

Yaoshi of the Abundance

Status: Alive

Alive Path: The Abundance

The final Aeon is Yaoshi, also known as Merciful Medicus, Plagues Author, and Sanctus Medicus. Yaoshi “is the nurturer of lives, the god of eternal paradise” whose ultimate desire is to “ensure the perpetual existence of life.”

The Aeon of Abudnace “answers all prayers and cannot bear to see death and the pains of illness.”

