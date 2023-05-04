Best Bronya builds and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Bronya, the current Supreme Guardian of Belobog, is a five-star Wind character in Honkai: Star Rail. Being of the Path of Harmony, her role in a team is to help buff her allies and boost their power.

Here’s how you can get the best buffing and boosting build for Bronya.

Bronya’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Of the five abilities that Bronya has, all but one are support-type skills. This means you’ll want to focus on a build that helps enhance her abilities, which will, in turn, buff and boost her teammates.

To do this, you’ll need specific Relics, a Light Cone, and a few other things. And seeing as she has only one single target damage ability, the buffs her teammates receive are essential in making up for the lack of DPS.

Basic attack: Bronya deals Wind damage equating to 50 percent of her ATK to a single enemy.

Bronya deals Wind damage equating to 50 percent of her ATK to a single enemy. Skill: Bronya dispels one debuff from an ally, allowing them to take action immediately. It also increases their damage by 33 percent for one turn. And when Bronya uses the Skill on herself, she can’t take action.

Bronya dispels one debuff from an ally, allowing them to take action immediately. It also increases their damage by 33 percent for one turn. And when Bronya uses the Skill on herself, she can’t take action. Ultimate: Bronya’s Ultimate increases the ATK of all allies by 33 percent, and their CRIT damage equal to 12 percent of her CRIT damage for two turns.

Bronya’s Ultimate increases the ATK of all allies by 33 percent, and their CRIT damage equal to 12 percent of her CRIT damage for two turns. Talent: Once Bronya uses her Basic attack, her following action will be Advanced Forward by 15 percent.

Once Bronya uses her Basic attack, her following action will be Advanced Forward by 15 percent. Technique: Once Bronya has used her Technique, her allies’ ATK increases by 15 percent for two rounds at the start of the next battle.

Regarding Traces, you will eventually level up the above abilities and gain a few new ones as you raise your Equilibrium levels.

Command (Ascension Two): Bronya’s CRIT rate increases to 100 percent for her Basic ATK

Bronya’s CRIT rate increases to 100 percent for her Basic ATK Battlefield (Ascension Four): The defense of Bronya’s allies increases by 20 percent for two turns at the start of the battle.

The defense of Bronya’s allies increases by 20 percent for two turns at the start of the battle. Military Might (Ascension Six): When Bronya is on the battlefield, all her allies deal 10 percent more damage.

Bronya’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

Light Cones

The best Light Cone for Bronya is her signature five-star weapon, But The Battle Isn’t Over. As this is a five-star weapon, you may find it hard to warp for or come across in the store. Thankfully, there are a few other ones you could use, including Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds, or Chorus.

Bronya’s abilities are mainly supportive, and in some cases, like her Ultimate, will boost her allies’ CRIT damage based on her own CRIT damage. So, focusing on a Light Cone that can increase her stats or her team’s is very beneficial.

But The Battle Isn’t Over

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Path: The Harmony

The Harmony Ability: Increases their Energy Regen Rate by 10 to 18 percent. It also regenerates one skill point when they use their ultimate on an ally. In addition, this effect can be activated after every two uses of their Ultimate. Finally, when they use their Skill, the next ally will deal 30 to 50 percent more damage for one turn when they’re taking action.

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds,

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Path: The Harmony

The Harmony Ability: This card applies one effect randomly at the start of combat when their turn begins: Increase all allies’ ATK by 10 to 20 percent Increase all allies’ CRIT damage by 12 to 24 percent Increase all allies’ Energy Regen Rate by six to 12 percent. The effects can’t be the same as the last one that was applied, and as such, it will replace the previous effect. But the applied effect will be disabled when Bronya has been knocked down. And it’s important to note that these effects can’t be stacked.

This card applies one effect randomly at the start of combat when their turn begins:

Chorus

Rarity: Three stars

Three stars Path: The Harmony

The Harmony Ability: Bronya’s allies get increased ATK by 8 to 12 percent after entering a battle. But effects of the same type can’t be stacked.

Relics

Relics can sometimes be troublesome to farm for, but Bronya has one core Relic set that takes care of her Head, Hands, Body, and Feet, which is the Eagle of the Twilight Set.

Regarding her Planar Sphere and Link Rope, you can choose between Celestial Differentiator or Fleet of the Ageless; it depends on what support you’d like Bronya to provide, whether it’s increased CRIT damage or increasing her HP and, potentially, the damage of her allies.

While you may not be able to get four or five-star Relic sets right away, these are things you can work towards getting, meaning you can scale up from the two-star versions.

Best of all, the effect bonuses you receive from these Relics are relatively the same, regardless of their star rating. It’s their stats that differ, and this is where you may want to hone in on specific base stats, like CRIT damage, speed, or HP, for each Relic in your scaling process.

Eagle of Twilight Set

Two-piece set bonus: This increases their Wind damage by ten-percent

This increases their Wind damage by ten-percent Four-piece set bonus: After they use their Ultimate, Bronya’s action is “Advanced Forward” by 25 percent.

After they use their Ultimate, Bronya’s action is “Advanced Forward” by 25 percent. Cavern: Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind

Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind Location: Storage Zone, Herta Space Station

Celestial Differentiator

Two-piece set bonus: Increases her CRIT damage by 16 percent. After entering a battle, when her CRIT rate is 120 percent or higher, her CRIT rate increases by 60 percent and ends after her first attack.

Increases her CRIT damage by 16 percent. After entering a battle, when her CRIT rate is 120 percent or higher, her CRIT rate increases by 60 percent and ends after her first attack. Location: Simulated Universe: World Five, Herta’s Office, Herta Space Station

Fleet of Ageless

Two-piece set bonus: Increases her max health (HP) by 12 percent. When Bronya’s speed is 120 or more, her allies receive an attack increase of eight percent.

Increases her max health (HP) by 12 percent. When Bronya’s speed is 120 or more, her allies receive an attack increase of eight percent. Location: Simulated Universe: World Three, Herta’s Office, Herta Space Station

Figuring out what Relics and Light Cones work best for Bronya can be challenging because everyone’s playstyles are unique, and we may all want to focus on specific stats like increasing her CRIT damage or speed. But once you know the stats you need for your playstyle, you can tailor her Relics around that.

So, if you’re ready to start farming for the best items for Bronya, this is the best build for her in Honkai: Star Rail.