How to get Relics in Honkai: Star Rail

One of the best parts about Honkai: Star Rail is there are so many characters for you to unlock, either through the story or from warping. As you’re leveling them and working on finding the best Light Cones, you must also equip your characters with the best Relics.

Relics are essential items that can help increase your character’s stats and enhance abilities. So, how do you get Relics in Honkai: Star Rail?

Honkai: Star Rail: How to get Relics

Relics are essential items you’ll need to farm for in Honkai: Star Rail. There are six different types you must equip your character with, including Head, Hands, Body, Feet, Planar Sphere, and Link Ropes.

It’s important to note not all Relics are suited for every character, meaning they may not offer beneficial or suitable stats or effects for one character, but they might be the best for another.

In Honkai: Star Rail, there are two main ways to get Relics: Caverns of Corrosion or Immersion Rewards in the Simulated Universe. And you can view both of these under the Survival Index tab in the Interastral Guide.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the Caverns of Corrosion, where they’re located, and Immersion Rewards in the Simulated Universe.

Honkai: Star Rail: Cavern of Corrosion

The Caverns of Corrosion are located across all the Navigation points on the Star Rail Map, meaning you’ll find them on the Herta Space Station, Jarilo-VI, and The Xianzhou Loufu. They’re initially unlocked at level 24 after you complete the The Stars Are Cold Toys mission.

As you raise your Trailblazer and Equilibrium levels, you’ll unlock new areas and Caverns of Corrosion. And you’ll unlock new difficulty levels of the caverns. For every cavern run-through, it will cost you 40 Trailblaze Power. You can complete four cavern runs with a full 180 Trailblaze Power bar, giving you a relatively decent number of Relics.

What types of Relics can I get from the Cavern of Corrosion?

In the Caverns of Corrosion, you’ll battle different enemies for a chance to get certain Relics and rewards like Trailblazer EXP. Each cavern offers different types of Relics, so you may need to run through several caverns to farm for Relics for all your characters.

Regarding Relics, the only ones you can get from the Caverns of Corrosion include:

Head

Hands

Body

Feet

The other two Relics can only be obtained through Immersion Rewards in the Simulated Universe.

You can obtain items from two Relic sets in each cavern, each with stats and bonus effects, depending on how many pieces your character is wearing.

What’s the star rating, or rarity, of the Relics I may get from a Cavern of Corrosion?

Each Cavern of Corrosion offers six difficulty levels, and you may encounter different enemies with each level. And there are also various Relics for you to get.

The star rating or rarity of your Relic depends on the cavern’s difficulty levels, which include:

Difficulty One : May get Relics between two and four stars

: May get Relics between two and four stars Difficulty Two: Unlocks at Equilibrium level two: May get Relics between two and four stars

Unlocks at Equilibrium level two: May get Relics between two and four stars Difficulty Three : Unlocks at Equilibrium level three: May get Relics between three and five stars

: Unlocks at Equilibrium level three: May get Relics between three and five stars Difficulty Four: Unlocks at Equilibrium level four: May get Relics between three and five stars

Unlocks at Equilibrium level four: May get Relics between three and five stars Difficulty Five: Unlocks at Equilibrium level five: May get Relics between three and five stars

Unlocks at Equilibrium level five: May get Relics between three and five stars Difficulty Six: Unlocks at Equilibrium level six: May get Relics between four and five stars

Although you may be able to get five-star Relics from Difficulty Three caverns, this is not guaranteed. So, save your Fuel until you unlock the sixth difficulty, where your chances of getting five-star Relics are much higher.

But, if you’re ready to start farming for Relics, here are all the Cavern of Corrosion locations and what Relics you may obtain.

All Cavern of Corrosion locations in Honkai: Star Rail

Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind

The Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind can be found in the Storage Zone of the Herta Space Station.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

In the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind, you have a chance to obtain Relics from the following sets:

Hunter of Glacial Forest Set Two-piece set bonus: Increases Ice damage by ten-percent Four-piece set bonus: After the wearer has used their Ultimate, their Crit damage increases for two turns by 25 percent.

Eagle of Twilight Two-piece set bonus: Increases Wind damage by ten-percent Four-piece set bonus: After the wearer uses their Ultimate, their action is “Advanced Forward” by 25 percent.



Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch

The Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch can be found in the Silverman Guard Restricted Zone in Jarilo-VI.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

In the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punc, you have a chance to obtain Relics from the following sets:

Champion of Streetwise Boxing Two-piece set bonus: Increases Physical combat-type damage by 10 percent. Four-piece set bonus: When the wearer attacks or is hit, their attack increases by five percent for the rest of the battle. And this can stack up to five times.

Thief of Shooting Meteor Two-piece set bonus: Increases the Break effect by 16 percent Four-piece set bonus: Same as the two-piece set bonus. Plus, they regenerate three energy when the wearer inflicts a Weakness Break on the enemy.



Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting

The Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting can be found in the Corridor of Fading Echoes in Jarilo-VI.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

In the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting, you have a chance to obtain Relics from the following sets:

Passerby of Wandering Cloud Two-piece set bonus: Increases the wearer’s outgoing healing by 10 percent Four-piece set bonus: Regenerate one skill point at the start of a battle.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two-piece set bonus: Increases attack by 12 percent Four-piece set bonus: Increases the wearer’s speed by six percent and basic attack damage by 10 percent.



Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Providence

The Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting can be found in Everwinter Hill in Jarilo-VI.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

In the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting, you have a chance to obtain Relics from the following sets:

Guard of Wuthering Snow Two-piece set bonus: Reduces the amount of damage taken by eight percent Four-piece set bonus: If the wearer’s health is 50 percent or lower at the beginning of the turn, they regenerate health equal to eight percent of their maximum health. And they regenerate five energy.

Genius of Brilliant Stars Two-piece set bonus: Increases Quantum combat-type damage by 10 percent Four-piece set bonus: If the wearer damages a target enemy, they ignore 10 percent defense. And the same applies to the wearer if the targeted enemy has Quantum Weakness.



Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn

The Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn can be found in Cloudford in The Xianzhou Luofu.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

In the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn, you have a chance to obtain Relics from the following sets:

Knight of Purity Palace Two-piece set bonus: Increases their defense by 15 percent Four-piece set bonus: Increases the maximum damage absorbed by the wearer’s shield by 20 percent.

Band of Sizzling Thunder Two-piece bonus set: Increases their Lightning damage by 10 percent Four-piece bonus set: When the wearer uses their Skill, their attack is increased by 20 percent for one turn



Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration

The Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration can be found in Stargazer Navalia in The Xianzhou Luofu.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

In the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration, you have a chance to obtain Relics from the following sets:

Firesmith of Lava-Forging Two-piece set bonus: Increases their Fire damage by 10 percent Four-piece set bonus: Increases their Skill damage by 12 percent. And after they’ve used their Ultimate, the Fire damage for their next attack is increased by 12 percent.



Immersion Rewards in the Simulated Universe

Immersion Rewards are obtained in the Simulated Universe in Herta’s Office.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

After defeating the domain’s Elite or Boss enemies, you’ll see an egg-shaped device where you can spend 40 Trailblaze Power or One Immersifier to obtain one set of Immersion Rewards. And these include Planar Spheres and Link Ropes. These can only be obtained once you unlock World Three. Like the Caverns of Corrosion, there are Relic sets you may obtain. The ones you can get from each World are different.

World Three Relics

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Space Sealing Station Two-piece set: Increases the wearer’s attack by 12 percent, and if their speed is 120 or more, their attack raises by an additional 12 percent.

Fleet of Ageless Two-piece set: Increases the wearer’s max health by 12 percent, and when their speed is 120 or more, all allies’ attack increases by eight percent.



World Four Relics

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Talia: Kingdom of Banditry Two-piece set: Increases the wearer’s Break Effect by 16 percent, and if their speed is 145 or more, their Break Effect increases by an additional 20 percent.

Sprightly Vonwacq Two-piece set: Increases the wearer’s energy regeneration by five percent, and when their speed is 120 or more, their action is Advanced Forward by 40 percent upon starting a battle.



There are two more Worlds after this. More details will be added after they’ve been unlocked.

While there’s a lot to process—don’t worry, it took me a while to learn too—this is everything you need to know about Relics and how to get them in Honkai: Star Rail.