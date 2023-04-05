Honkai: Star Rail is an upcoming free-to-play fantasy game set amongst the stars. Players can explore vast worlds and enjoy a reimagined combat system while immersing themselves in an epic storyline that features science fiction mixed with political conflict.

There are also some familiar faces in Honkai: Star Rail that players can befriend, each with unique traits, abilities, and excellent voice lines.

As of today, there are currently twenty-five confirmed characters in Honkai: Star Rail for players to enjoy, and eight of them are free to obtain. One is a reward for those who have pre-registered before the official launch on April 26.

Here’s a list of all the characters in Honkai: Star Rail.

All Honkai Star Rail characters

Arlan

Rarity: Four-star

Path: The Destruction

Combat Type: Lightning

Faction: Herta Space Station

Arlan is the selfless head of the Herta Space Station’s Security Department, willing to risk his life for the station’s staff.

Asta

Rarity: Four-star

Path: The Harmony

Combat Type: Fire

Faction: Herta Space Station

Free character

Asta is one of the free characters that can be obtained in Honkai: Star Rail. She’s energetic and curious and is the Lead Researcher at the Herta Space Station.

Bailu

Rarity: Five-star

Path: The Abundance

Combat Type: Lightning

Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

Bailu is a member of the Vidyadhara race known for her medical expertise, despite her propensity to prescribe unorthodox prescriptions.

Bronya

Rarity: Five-star

Path: The Harmony

Combat Type: Wind

Faction: Silvermane Guards

Bronya is not only a young commander in the Silverman Guards, but she’s also the Supreme Guardian of Belobog’s Heir. Because of this, she received an extensive education. However, she doubts whether she will be a good leader.

Clara

Rarity: Five-star

Path: The Destruction

Combat Type: Physical

Faction: Belobog

Clara is a young girl who was raised by her robot, Svarog. Because of this, she’s perceptive, tenacious, and learning to grow beyond her timid personality.

Dan Heng

Rarity: Four-star

Path: The Hunt

Combat Type: Wind

Faction: Astral Express

Free character

Dan Heng is one of the free characters in Honkai: Star Rail. He, unfortunately, has a cold demeanor and acts as the Astral Express’s guard.

Gepard

Rarity: Five-star

Path: The Preservation

Combat Type: Ice

Faction: Silvermane Guards

Gepard is the captain of the Silvermane Guards, who uses his icy powers to protect the citizens of Belobog.

Herta

Rarity: Four-star

Path: The Erudition

Combat Type: Ice

Faction: Herta Space Station

Free character

Herta is a free character in Honkai: Star Rail and is the true master of the Herta Space Station. She’s free-willed, does whatever interests her, and often appears as a puppet.

Himeko

Rarity: Five-star

Path: The Erudition

Combat Type: Fire

Faction: Astral Express

Himeko is a scientist that discovered the Astral Express after it was stranded in her home world. After several years, she was able to repair the train and began her journey across the stars.

Hook

Rarity: Four-star

Path: The Destruction

Combat Type: Fire

Faction: Belobog

Hook is the head of The Moles, an adventure squad, who doesn’t like receiving help from adults. With Hook’s help, other children can enjoy their own adventures.

Jing Yuan

Rarity: Five-star

Path: The Erudition

Combat Type: Lightning

Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

Jing Yuan is the Cloud Knight general who controls the Xianzhou Luofu. And while he has an aloof and lazy demeanor, he’s meticulous and carefully manages things to avoid potential problems.

Kafka

Rarity: Five-star

Path: The Nihility

Combat Type: Lightning

Faction: Stellaron Hunters

Kafka is a Stellaron Hunter who happens to be on the Wanted List of the Interastral Peace Corporation. Not much is known about her other than she likes to collect coats.

March 7th

Rarity: Four-star

Path: The Preservation

Combat Type: Ice

Faction: Astral Express

Free character

Like her name, March 7th is a unique and odd girl who has no idea about her past or who she is, so she named herself after the day she woke up.

Natasha

Rarity: Four-star

Path: The Abundance

Combat Type: Physical

Faction: Wildfire

Free character

Natasha is a free character in Honkai: Star Rail, who happens to be a doctor in the Underworld. She uses her talent and resources to help those in need.

Pela

Rarity: Four-star

Path: The Nihility

Combat Type: Ice

Faction: Silvermane Guards

Pela is a brilliant-minded woman who is the Intelligence Officer for the Silvermane Guards. Although she’s young, she can solve any problem that comes along.

Qingque

Rarity: Four-star

Path: The Erudition

Combat Type: Quantum

Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

Free character

Qingque is one of the free characters in Honkai: Star Rail who loves to take it easy, despite being a Divination Commission Diviner.

Sampo

Rarity: Four-star

Path: The Nihility

Combat Type: Wind

Faction: Wildfire

Sampo is one of the smooth-talkers in Honkai: Star Rail. He’s intelligent and knowledgable and is willing to sell information to his customers, but being his customer may cost you your life.

Seele

Rarity: Five-star

Path: The Hunt

Combat Type: Quantum

Faction: Wildfire

Seele grew up in the Belobog’s cutthroat Underworld, where she’s used to being alone. She is a member of the Underwoit’ss Wildfire, which is the counterpart to the Silvermane Guards of Belobog.

Serval

Rarity: Four-star

Path: The Erudition

Combat Type: Lightning

Faction: Belobog

Free for pre-registered players.

Serval is a rebellious noblewoman who decided to become a mechanic. She runs a shop, Neverwinter, but it’s sometimes closed so that she can put on rock performances.

Silver Wolf

Rarity: Five-star

Path: The Nihility

Combat Type: Quantum

Faction: Stellaron Hunters

Silver Wolf is a formidable hacker who can get through any defense or security system. And she plans on hacking the universe as it’s just another game to her.

Sushang

Rarity: Four-star

Path: The Hunt

Combat Type: Physical

Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

Sushang is the newest member of the Cloud Knights who dreams of becoming a legendary figure like the ones she looks up to. She’s eager to help others and enjoys doing good deeds.

Trailblazer

Rarity: Five-star

Path: The Preservation / The Destruction

Combat Type: Physical (Destruction) / Fire (Preservation)

Faction: Astral Express

The Trailblazer is the main character of Honkai: Star Rail, so this is the first character that players will obtain for free. The exciting thing about this character is that you can choose your path, which will determine your combat type.

Tingyun

Rarity: Four-star

Path: The Harmony

Combat Type: Lightning

Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

Tingyun is the Head Representative of the merchant guild, Whistling Flames. She’s good at telling enthralling tales and has no problems persuading people where needed.

Welt

Rarity: Five-star

Path: The Nihility

Combat Type: Imaginary

Faction: Astral Express

As the former Anti-Entropy sovereign, Welt has saved Earth from destruction several times. He’s wise and experienced and believes that people should choose their own paths.

Yanqing

Rarity: Five-star

Path: The Hunt

Combat Type: Ice

Faction: Xianzhou Luofu

Despite his youthful appearance, Yangqing is the lieutenant of the Xianzhou Luofu, who is proficient and obsessed with swords.

Honkai: Star Rail will have three additional characters, including Blade, Luocha, and Fu Xuan. However, they haven’t been officially announced yet. But these are all confirmed characters in Honkai: Star Rail, including the eight free characters.

Whether you like melee or long-ranged characters or ones with unique backstories, there’s something for everyone in Honkai: Star Rail.