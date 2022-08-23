Be one of the first to play the game on release.

Honkai: Star Rail is HoYoverse’s seventh outing into the video game space following the company’s most popular releases: Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact.

The upcoming role-playing game takes place after the events of Honkai Impact 3rd and focuses on a spaceship called the Astral Express, which players will use to explore the universe and battle foes with a turn-based combat system.

HoYoverse, formerly miHoYo, closed signups for the Honkai: Star Rail‘s second closed beta back in May and has since been relatively silent when it comes to future tests for the upcoming RPG.

Nonetheless, if you’re interested in pre-registering for Honkai: Star Rail, here’s everything you need to know.

How to pre-register for Honkai: Star Rail

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to pre-register for Honkai: Star Rail and HoYoverse has released no information as to when players will be able to. So keep your eyes peeled on the game’s official website for any updates regarding pre-registration.

Honkai: Star Rail ended its second closed beta on June 15, so it’s safe to assume the developers will take some time to review player feedback before another beta or the game’s official release is announced.

When the time comes for pre-registration, mobile users will have to search for the game on the Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store for iOS and sign up through the game’s app page. Meanwhile, PC players will be able to pre-register for Honkai: Star Rail through the game’s official site.