Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
luma island two characters standing near a lighthouse
Image via Feel Free Games
Category:
General

Does Luma Island have romance options? Answered

Is love in the air at Luma Island? Find out here what relationships can form while you explore Luma Island.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Nov 20, 2024 11:20 am

Many cozy sim games like Luma Island have an optional romance feature of some kind. Often, you can choose to date another character, marry them, and even have children. But does Luma Island have these romance options?

Recommended Videos

Can you romance characters in Luma Island?

Officially, there is no romance in Luma Island. This means, unlike games like Stardew Valley or Fields of Mistria, there will be no optional romantic or dating gameplay upon release. According to the developers at Feel Free Games, Luma Island encourages friendships and relationships with the townsfolk, but there’s no romantic gameplay at the time of its release.

luma island characters on a farm
Friendships? Yes. Relationships? Not quite. Image via Feel Free Games

This may be disappointing to some of you, but the good news is this option isn’t entirely ruled out for good. Feel Free Games devs have explained in the Luma Island FAQ that the potential for making it “out of the friendzone in a future update remains to be decided.”

It will be interesting to see if they do decide to add romance to Luma Island, as it does seem to be a popular option among sim game fans. Right now, however, there’s nothing stopping you from crafting a cute romantic storyline for the friends your character makes despite having no overtly romantic gameplay. The fact is, you are able to make friends and gain respect with folk all around the town and even become housemates, so what’s to say they don’t also have a romantic spark between them?

So, right now, the answer is no—but not “never.” It seems like the developers want Luma Island to be set apart from other cozy sim games. One way to do this is to focus on other aspects of gameplay and set aside any specifically romantic gameplay like dating and marriage. As one developer said in the Steam discussion, romance is one feature they haven’t really decided whether they will include at all. So watch this space!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.