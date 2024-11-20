Does Luma Island have romance options? Answered

Many cozy sim games like Luma Island have an optional romance feature of some kind. Often, you can choose to date another character, marry them, and even have children. But does Luma Island have these romance options?

Can you romance characters in Luma Island?

Officially, there is no romance in Luma Island. This means, unlike games like Stardew Valley or Fields of Mistria, there will be no optional romantic or dating gameplay upon release. According to the developers at Feel Free Games, Luma Island encourages friendships and relationships with the townsfolk, but there’s no romantic gameplay at the time of its release.

Friendships? Yes. Relationships? Not quite. Image via Feel Free Games

This may be disappointing to some of you, but the good news is this option isn’t entirely ruled out for good. Feel Free Games devs have explained in the Luma Island FAQ that the potential for making it “out of the friendzone in a future update remains to be decided.”

It will be interesting to see if they do decide to add romance to Luma Island, as it does seem to be a popular option among sim game fans. Right now, however, there’s nothing stopping you from crafting a cute romantic storyline for the friends your character makes despite having no overtly romantic gameplay. The fact is, you are able to make friends and gain respect with folk all around the town and even become housemates, so what’s to say they don’t also have a romantic spark between them?

So, right now, the answer is no—but not “never.” It seems like the developers want Luma Island to be set apart from other cozy sim games. One way to do this is to focus on other aspects of gameplay and set aside any specifically romantic gameplay like dating and marriage. As one developer said in the Steam discussion, romance is one feature they haven’t really decided whether they will include at all. So watch this space!

