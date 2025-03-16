10 best roguelite deals in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale

The Steam Spring Sale 2025 is in full swing, running from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20. Roguelikes and roguelites have their own category in the sale, and as a fan of the genre, I wanted to highlight 10 of the best and most addictive games you can grab before the sale ends.

1. Enter the Gungeon

Can’t get over the facial expression. Image via Dodge Roll

One of the best bullet-hell roguelites around, Enter the Gungeon lets you shoot, loot, dodge-roll, and table-flip your way through a dungeon filled with living bullets. Each run is a chaotic, fast-paced gauntlet of enemies, hidden secrets, and bizarre weapons—yes, you can even fight with bees. With hundreds of weapons, items, and synergies, each run plays out differently, ensuring high replayability.

The challenge is relentless, but the satisfaction of mastering the dodge roll and finally clearing a floor is unmatched. The game’s wacky humor and satisfying gunplay make it a staple for any roguelite fan. At 90% off, this is practically a steal, making now the best time to pick up this modern classic.

2. Slay the Spire

Are you seeing red? Image via Mega Crit Games

A deckbuilding roguelite masterpiece, Slay the Spire combines strategic card play with unpredictable runs. Build your deck, discover powerful relics, and make tough choices as you climb the ever-changing Spire. Each character—Ironclad, Silent, Defect, and Watcher—offers a unique playstyle, keeping every run fresh.

What makes Slay the Spire stand out is its perfect balance of luck and strategy. You need to carefully construct your deck, adapting to randomized card offerings while planning ahead for challenging encounters. The game constantly forces you to think ahead, rewarding careful planning but also allowing bold improvisation. With hundreds of cards, mod support, and a thriving community, this one will keep you hooked for hundreds of hours. Now at 75% off for the Steam Spring Sale.

3. Risk of Rain 2

Get cookin’. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Escape an alien planet while battling waves of increasingly powerful enemies. Risk of Rain 2 is a chaotic, co-op-friendly roguelite where stacking items leads to ridiculously overpowered builds. The transition to 3D from its predecessor works beautifully, making exploration and combat feel fluid and exhilarating.

Each survivor has a distinct playstyle, ranging from the agile Huntress to the tanky Engineer, and the multiplayer mode makes it an absolute blast with friends. The item combinations are where the real fun lies—by the end of a good run, you’ll be sprinting at light speed, launching missiles, and obliterating everything in sight. The satisfaction of breaking the game with an absurdly powerful build makes this a must-have, especially at 67% off.

4. Hades

Our folder is full of Hades II shots… Image via Supergiant Games

Even with Hades II on sale (for only 10% off), the original Hades is still the better deal if you’re looking to play a new roguelite. This fast-paced action title from Supergiant Games follows Zagreus, the rebellious son of Hades, as he attempts to escape the Underworld. With tight combat, compelling storytelling, and gorgeous visuals, Hades remains one of the greatest in the genre.

What sets Hades apart from other roguelites is its narrative depth. The story unfolds across multiple runs, giving every attempt a sense of progression. Each death feels meaningful, and the ever-expanding interactions with the Greek gods keep the game fresh. With multiple weapons, a variety of builds, and an addictive gameplay loop, Hades is an easy recommendation. Whether it’s your first time playing or returning for another escape attempt, the 60% discount makes it a great investment.

5. Cult of the Lamb

What a happy lamb! Image via Massive Monster

Ever wanted to mix Animal Crossing with eldritch horror? In Cult of the Lamb, you build and manage a cult of adorable woodland creatures, all while venturing out on roguelite-style crusades. The balance between base management and dungeon crawling gives it a unique twist.

The combat is straightforward but satisfying, and the cult management mechanics are surprisingly deep. You can assign followers tasks, hold sermons, and even conduct sinister rituals. Choosing whether to pamper your followers or sacrifice them for power adds a layer of dark humour. If you love dark cozy games, this is the pick for you. The 50% discount makes it a great time to start your own cult.

6. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

The challenge was finding a screen without blood. Image via Nicalis

Few games define the roguelite genre as well as The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth. This randomly generated action RPG has hundreds of power-ups, insane synergies, and brutal difficulty. The permadeath, random dungeons, and item unlocks make every run unique.

Isaac’s dark themes and unsettling art style set it apart from other games in the genre, while its endless build possibilities make it incredibly addicting. With multiple expansions adding even more depth, the game constantly surprises players. At 40% off, it’s a great time to pick up one of the most influential roguelites ever made.

7. Cuisineer

Roguelite gameplay AND cooking? Image via Marvelous Games

For my cozy gamers who might be toiling away making various recipes in Hello Kitty Adventure Island, Cuisineer is an adorable food-themed roguelite where you dungeon-dive for ingredients. As Pom, you must fight food-based monsters, gather rare spices, and cook up the best dishes to save your family’s restaurant.

While the combat is lighthearted and accessible, the restaurant management mechanics add surprising depth. Balancing exploration with running your restaurant creates a satisfying gameplay loop. It’s perfect for those who love cute aesthetics but still want roguelite depth.

8. Dave the Diver

I’M ON A BOAT. Image via MINTROCKET

A mix of deep-sea exploration, sushi restaurant management, and roguelite mechanics, Dave the Diver is one of the most unique games on this list. Dive into the ever-changing Blue Hole, catch fish, and upgrade your gear while uncovering the mysteries of the deep.

Though it doesn’t follow the pure roguelike format, its ever-changing ocean depths and upgrade mechanics make it a fantastic pick. The combination of relaxing management gameplay with high-stakes diving expeditions keeps things engaging. If you’re looking for something fresh, this is worth grabbing at 33% off.

9. Stray Path

Your first deckbuilder? Image via Yogscast Games

I always love shining a spotlight on smaller indie games, and Stray Path needs some love. Though it was published by Yogscast, the game was developed by a single person: Zhong Chaowei. As a roguelite deckbuilder on the foundation of FreeCell, Stray Path lets you optimize your runs through clever card choices.

Fans of Slay the Spire will appreciate its deep strategy and roguelite structure. With over 100 pieces of equipment, unique adventurers, and unpredictable paths, this hidden gem could be a great choice if you’re looking for a game off the beaten path. At 30% off, it’s a great chance to support an indie game with serious potential.

10. Balatro

Are you feeling lucky? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you love poker and deckbuilders, Balatro is an absolute must-play. This roguelite card game brilliantly blends classic poker mechanics with a deep, strategic deckbuilding system, where powerful Joker cards completely transform how each run plays out. Chasing the perfect five-card hand and stacking multipliers for absurdly high scores makes every session exciting, with fresh combos and synergies to explore.

The retro aesthetic and atmospheric soundtrack add to the experience, making it easy to lose hours fine-tuning strategies. At 20% off, this endlessly replayable gem is a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a creative and rewarding deckbuilder.

For gamers who are keeping an eye on their budget for this sale, check out our recommendations for the best games under $10.

