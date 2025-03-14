How to beat Riddle School 2 – Full walkthrough

School is boring, and you need to escape with no one noticing. Could you make you way through the school and out of the locked exit? Let’s find out how to beat Riddle School in our fully illustrated walkthrough.

How to beat Riddle School 2

The aim of Riddle School 2 to escape by finding money and items to help you without alerting the teachers. If you are looking for the fastest way to escape and beat Riddle School 2, then check out our simple illustrated step-by-step walkthrough, starting with how to get out of music class.

Escaping music class in Riddle School 2

Collect the four quarters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Click on each of the four quarters hidden around the classroom. Click on the coins in your inventory. Click on the boy in the left corner who will give you a whistle. Use the whistle to distract the teacher. Escape out of the door.

Finding Slidy Oil in Mrs. Sleep’s room

Open the desk to find the oil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter Mrs. Sleep’s Classroom. Look inside the open desk. Take the Slidy and coins. Go back into the hallway.

Finding a dime in a locker

Look in the locker and find some more money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go out into the hallway. Head right. Click on the first locker after the women’s restroom. Take the money.

Finding the toilet paper

Use the Slidy oil to open the vent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Click on the Slidy oil in your inventory and use it on the rusted vent. Take the toilet paper. Head left and go back down the hallway.

Into the men’s restroom

Help the student to find the mop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Click on the toilet paper. Give it to the person in the stall. When they leave you will see a mop in the stall. Take the mop and leave.

Inside the janitor’s room

Give the janitor his lost mop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Do not tap the speech bubble before giving the janitor his mop. Click the mop in your inventory. Hand it to the janitor who will give you a coin. Leave.

Inside the teacher’s lounge

The teachers are not pleased you are there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Choose any dialogue option. The teacher’s will kick you out. Head to Mr. Sum’s room.

Getting into Mr. Sum’s room

Find coins under the papers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If Mr. Sum’s light is off and the door is locked, go to the men’s rest room and out again. Enter Mr. Sum’s room. Check under the papers on his desk to find coins. Leave.

Fixing the cookie machine

Fix the cookie machine in the teachers’ lounge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Click the very bottom of the shadowy area behind the cookie machine. Click the plug to put it in the socket. Go back. Click the machine to buy a cookie. Leave the teachers’ lounge.

Finding the key to escape

The cutscene will show you steal the key and flee. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Give the cookie to the large person blocking the door. He will fall over and you can go through to the office. Head into Mr. Mister’s room. Watch the cutscene where you steal the key. Go into the hallway and back down to the end. Leave through the escape.

