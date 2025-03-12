Is Paladins shutting down?

Paladins, a major competitor to Overwatch and a big title of its own in better times, is struggling in recent days. The game’s developer, Hi-Rez, has been making decisions lately that have directly impacted Paladins and led many fans to dread the game’s future.

Recommended Videos

With these uncertainties always in the air, many have asked: are Paladins’ servers shutting down? Here’s everything you need to know about Paladins’ current state.

Are Paladins servers shutting down?

Paladins was a free alternative during the days when Overwatch was a paid title. Image via Hi-Rez Studios

As of this article: no, Paladins servers aren’t going to shut down. However, development of the game is halted indefinitely, with Hi-Rez Studios cutting the Paladins developer team as part of a restructuring and a greater focus on SMITE 2.

What was once one of the biggest hero shooters on the market is now reduced to borderline maintenance mode, with a still active, albeit small, community.

With development officially stopped, Paladins might close down in the near future, depending on the financial situation over at Hi-Rez Studios who has, unfortunately, been struggling in this department. Server maintenance is expensive and if SMITE 2 doesn’t pull in enough money and players, it’s highly likely that both SMITE 1 and Paladins will be shut down entirely.

Thankfully the game is still up and you can continue playing it to your heart’s content, though no expansions or major updates are going to come out with the studio gone. If and when the shutdown happens, hopefully players will maintain an unofficial fork if the Hi-Rez chiefs allow it.

Paladins also saw an uptick in its player count recently, with around 10,000 people joining concurrently, which might be a last ditch effort from the community to stop Hi-Rez from axing the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy