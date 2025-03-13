Looking to get the most bang for your buck in Steam’s 2025 Spring Sale? Here are the best games under $10

It’s that time of year again: The time where you add even more video game titles to your never-ending backlog. Steam launched its 2025 Spring Sale today, and there are a few games that should be on your radar.

From impressive discounts on massive AAA titles to hidden gems that cost you only a couple bucks, we’ve got a list of deals that can be considered absolute steals. Steam’s Spring Sale ends at 12pm CT on March 20, so you only have a few days to add these games to your library at reduced cost.

Games under $10 during Steam’s 2025 Spring Sale

Slay the Spire

Slay the Spire is many people's first foray into the deck-building genre.

Slay the Spire is many people’s first foray into the deck-building genre. It quickly became a cult classic following its release in 2019, and is listed to this day as “Overwhelmingly Positive” with over 150,000 reviews on Steam. In the game, you can pick one of four classes and build different deck with various archetypes in your attempt to, well, slay the spire.

With multiple paths you can take, random encounters to discover, and upgrades to unlock, every run is different in this roguelike. Slay the Spire is currently on sale for $6.24, down from $24.99. Its sequel, Slay the Spire 2, is set to release in early access in 2025, so if you want to know what the hype is all about before it releases, get in on the fun while the sale lasts.

Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium is a bit of a trip.

Disco Elysium is a bit of a trip. You play as a less-than-functioning alcoholic of a detective, Harry, who wakes up one day and can barely remember his name. You then have to solve a murder case with your sidekick Kim while you explore the fictional city of Revachol. There’s an attribute system—featuring traits like Empathy, Pain Threshold, and Hand/Eye Coordination—that determines your chances of success for various interactions and dialogue options. This system allows you to switch up your narrative experiences, making each playthrough unique.

If you’re a fan of murder mysteries and RPGs, this game is a must-have. It typically sells for $39.99, but you can pick it up for just $9.99 during the 2025 Spring Sale.

Games under $5 during Steam’s 2025 Spring Sale

The Elder Scrolls Online

Travel to Tamriel in ESO. Image via Zenimax

Tired of replaying Skyrim while you wait for The Elder Scrolls 6? Give the franchise’s MMO, The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) a go. Released in 2014, ZeniMax Online Studios has continuously updated this game over the years, introducing new regions, gameplay systems, questlines, and more. It scratches that Elder Scrolls itch—even if you’re not a fan of MMOs.

ESO is only $1.99 during the Spring Sale, granting you access to a multitude of regions in the base game. If you want to gain entry to its DLC regions and dungeons, you’ll need to pony up the money for an online subscription, which starts at $14.99 a month. But the base game content is enough to keep you going for several months, with its own dungeons, three main alliance questlines, and more.

Celeste

Celeste is more than just your average platformer.

Celeste is more than just your average platformer. It was nominated for Game of the Year in 2018—and for good reason. Celeste features Madeline, a young woman who braves the harsh and demanding climate of Celeste Mountain in attempt to overcome her own inner demons. It’s an incredibly moving story, but if you’re not one for narratives, it also boasts a difficulty level that mirrors the intensity that climbing a mountain has in real life.

The platformer is on sale currently for $4.99, marked down from its original price point of $19.99. It’s reviews list it as “Overwhelmingly Positive,” and we highly recommend it regardless of if you’re a fan of the platformer genre.

Moonlighter

Sell items by day, slay monsters by night. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This 2018 action RPG drops you in the shoes of Will, a shopkeeper who sells goods by day and battles monsters at night. Each day, you put items up for sale, adjusting the price to meet your customers’ needs. When night rolls around, you explore dungeons just outside of town, fighting various monsters and collecting the items they leave behind to fill your shop. Slowly, you’ll uncover mysteries hidden in the dungeons about how they came to be, leading up to a big plot twist.

Moonlighter‘s pixelated graphics are adorable, its cyclic gameplay elements are addictive, and there are plenty of boss fights to be had. We recommend adding it to your library while its on sale for 85-percent off. And if you enjoy it, try out the game’s sequel, Moonlighter 2, whenever it goes live this year.

