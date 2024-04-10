When does Slay the Spire 2 release?

Mega Crit, developer for the smash hit Slay the Spire, unveiled the game’s sequel today at the Triple-I Showcase. Unfortunately for fans of the first game, Slay the Spire 2 won’t be hitting digital shelves this year.

We didn’t get a ton of information regarding the game’s exact release date during Slay the Spire 2‘s reveal today, but what information we did receive points to an early-access period in 2025.

Slay the Spire 2 estimated release date

At the time of writing, there’s no concrete release date for Slay the Spire 2. Fans of the deckbuilder can expect the game to release in early access sometime in 2025, however, according to the game’s Steam page.

What’s new in Slay the Spire 2?

With Slay the Spire 2′s release, players can expect to see returning mechanics and characters, as well as a variety of new ones. The sequel to the cult classic has been “completely rewritten from the ground up in a new game engine,” according to the game’s Steam store page. This means there will be plenty on offer for fans, including the following:

A new playable class, the Necrobinder : “A wandering lich who seeks to bind the forgotten corpse. Calls upon her trust left hand, Osty, in combat.”

: “A wandering lich who seeks to bind the forgotten corpse. Calls upon her trust left hand, Osty, in combat.” New cards, archetypes, and mechanics

A horde of new enemies, events, and rewards

New visuals and card designs

When the game does release in early access, the developer will likely be making heavy changes to it throughout the testing period, as is standard for most game releases. Early access offers developers a way to receive feedback from the community and adjust the game’s balancing, or add or remove features from live servers. And luckily for fans of Slay the Spire, Mega Crit seems more excited than ever to see what the community has to say about its upcoming title.

“Slay the Spire’s success comes from our community!” Slay the Spire 2‘s Steam page reads. “It sounds corny, but the extra mile many of you went to report issues, translate content/announcements, create long video essays, make excellent (lol) tier lists, and draw goofy or gorgeous fan art is the reason we’re doing it all again. We love our job!”

Ahead of the game’s release, fans can wishlist the game on Steam and follow Mega Crit on X (formerly Twitter) to receive updates for Slay the Spire 2‘s release date.

