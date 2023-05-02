Every character that players are lucky enough to recruit in Honkai: Star Rail comes with their own set of skills and statistics. Beating the tough odds of the gacha system and obtaining recruits is always quite exciting, but no character will truly shine until you have equipped them with the best Relics in Honkai: Star Rail.

The Relic system is one players will unlock after progressing Honkai: Star Rail’s main story. Once players have unlocked this feature, they’ll then need to get to work obtaining Relics and learn which ones are best for each of their unique characters.

What are Relics in Honkai: Star Rail?

If you’re familiar with miHoYo’s biggest hit Genshin Impact, then you can think of Relics as being Honkai’s version of Artifacts. Relics come with various statistics and abilities that will help improve how your characters function.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

All Relics in Honkai: Star Rail

As of Version 1.0, there are 20 different Relic sets available for players to utilize. This number will likely increase over time as the game is updated and expanded in a similar manner to Genshin where new Artifacts are added consistently.

Relics are divided into two categories which are Cavern Relics and Planar Ornaments. The Cavern Relics sets have four different types of Relics players may obtain and equip while the Planar Ornaments only have two.

All currently available Relic sets in Honkai are as follows.

All Cavern Relics in Honkai: Star Rail

Band of Sizzling Thunder (four-star or five-star rarity)

Champion of Streetwise Boxing (four-star or five-star rarity)

Eagle of Twilight Line (four-star or five-star rarity)

Firesmith of Lava-Forging (four-star or five-star rarity)

Genius of Brilliant Stars (four-star or five-star rarity)

Guard of Wuthering Snow (four-star or five-star rarity)

Hunter of Glacial Forest (four-star or five-star rarity)

Knight of Purity Palace (four-star or five-star rarity)

Musketeer of Wild Wheat (four-star or five-star rarity)

Passerby of Wandering Cloud (four-star or five-star rarity)

Thief of Shooting Meteor (four-star or five-star rarity)

Wastelander of Banditry Desert (four-star or five-star rarity)

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

All Planar Ornaments in Honkai: Star Rail

Belobog of the Architects (four-star or five-star rarity)

Celestial Differentiator (four-star or five-star rarity)

Fleet of the Ageless (four-star or five-star rarity)

Inert Salsotto (four-star or five-star rarity)

Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise (four-star or five-star rarity)

Space Sealing Station (four-star or five-star rarity)

Sprightly Vonwacq (two-star rarity, three-star rarity, four-star rarity, or five-star rarity)

Talia Kingdom of Banditry (two-star rarity, three-star rarity, four-star rarity, or five-star rarity)

What are the best Relics in Honkai: Star Rail?

The best Relics will vary depending on which character you are equipping them to. What is considered to be the best set for one character will be terrible on another since all Relic sets are focused on unique combinations of assets that won’t apply to every recruit.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

The first set of artifacts that are among the best to utilize is the ones designed to complement the specific skillsets of characters that wield each element. Equipping the sets that are based on element type is always the best option, even if you do not desire the full four-piece set, since they can be paired with a two-piece of another set.

These sets are designed specifically to complement characters of an individual element type, so players should analyze their Relics carefully to ensure they don’t equip a set that doesn’t match the character’s element type. If you do equip a set that is for a different element than the one the wearer has, the benefits won’t be activated and are thus useless.

The element-based Relic sets are some of the best in Honkai: Star Rail and are as follows.

Band of Sizzling Thunder The two-piece set increases Lightning damage by 10 percent. The four-piece set raises the wearer’s attack by 25 percent for one turn after a skill has been utilized. This Relic set is one of the best options for any character that has control over the Lightning element.

Champion of Streetwise Boxing Equipping the two-piece set grants a 10 percent Physical damage increase. With the four-piece set equipped, the wearer will have their attack increased by five percent each time they are hit and each time they attack for the rest of the battle. This can stack up to five times. Characters that wield power over the Physical element will greatly benefit from having this set equipped.

Eagle of Twilight Line The two-piece set increases Wind damage by 10 percent. Equipping the four-piece set causes the wearer’s action to be advanced forward by 25 percent after they have cast their Ultimate. The set specifically complements characters that have control over the Wind element.

Firesmith of Lava-Forging With the two-piece set applied, the equipping character will have their Fire damage increased by 10 percent. When all four pieces of this set are equipped, the wearer’s skill damage is raised by 12 percent. Additionally, after the wearer initiates their Ultimate attack their Fire damage will be raised by 12 percent for their next attack. This set is designed for characters that wield the Fire element and is thus an excellent choice for them. Compared to the other element-specific sets, this one is one of the best.

Genius of Brilliant Stars The two-piece set grants a 10 percent Quantum damage increase. The four-piece set makes it so that when the wearer attacks a foe with a Quantum weakness they will ignore 25 percent of their defense. Players will want to equip this set on Quantum characters, but the four-piece set should generally be skipped in favor of pairing the two-piece with another set.

Hunter of Glacial Forest Equipping the two-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest set will grant a 10 percent Ice damage increase. After a character who has the four-piece set equipped casts their Ultimate move, their critical damage will then be increased by 25 percent for two turns. Only characters with Ice abilities should equip this set but it is a strong one for them to utilize.

Wastelander of Banditry Desert Characters with control over the Imaginary element will be granted a 10 percent damage increase for this element when the two-piece set is applied. The four-piece set increases the wearer’s critical rate by 10 percent when they attack a debuffed foe. If the enemy is imprisoned then the wearer’s critical damage is raised by 20 percent. The two-piece set is always a strong choice for characters who wield the Imaginary element and the four-piece set is solid but not as important if players instead prefer to pair the two-piece with a different set.



Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

In addition to the element-based sets, there are also a few others among the best sets players can equip. These sets are not focused on any one element which means players can enjoy the benefits when equipped on any Honkai character.

Celestial Differentiator This set only has a two-piece option and increases the equipping character’s critical rate by eight percent. When the character with this set equipped reaches 80 percent or higher critical rate their basic attack and skill damage are then raised by 20 percent. This set is a versatile option that works well on most characters who are primarily focused on damage dealing.

Fleet of the Ageless The two-piece set, which is the only one available for players to equip, increases the wearer’s maximum health points by 12 percent. When the equipping characters’ speed reaches 120 or higher they then grant an attack increase of eight percent for the team. Players will find that this set particularly complements characters functioning in a support role and especially those who function as healers.

Inert Salsotto Players can only equip a two-piece version of this set which increases the equipping character’s critical rate by eight percent. When the wearer’s critical rate reaches 50 percent or higher their Ultimate ability and the follow-up attack that takes place afterward will have their damage increased by 15 percent. This set is another strong one that works well on characters who are focused on damage dealing.

Space Sealing Station The two-piece set will raise the wearer’s attack by 12 percent. When the equipping character reaches 120 or a greater number for their speed, their attack is raised by an additional 12 percent. Players who have a quick and brutal damage dealer will find that this set complements them well.

Passerby of Wandering Cloud The two-piece version of this set increases the outgoing healing by 10 percent. The four-piece version of this set immediately restores one skill point at the beginning of a battle. Generally, the four-piece version of this set is not worth utilizing since pairing the two-piece with another set will be a more powerful option, but the two-piece version is always a powerful choice for characters who are focused on healing.



We gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.