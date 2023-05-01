All male characters in Honkai: Star Rail ranked by hotness

MiHoYo has created quite a roster of highly popular games with immensely dedicated fans following each move they make. The latest gem to join the roster is Honkai: Star Rail, which is a space fantasy RPG that boasts a wide variety of characters players are already ranking by hotness.

At the heart of every miHoYo game are the unique characters players can get to know and recruit throughout the game. These characters always amass loyal fanbases that discuss features ranging from their combat skillsets to their overall looks. The iconic characters miHoYo craft are always the most popular aspect of each game they release and this already seems to remain true with Honkai: Star Rail since players were discussing the characters within it for years before the game actually launched.

Honkai: Star Rail has been no exception to the usual trends surrounding characters as players have been crafting fanart, planning teams, and debating the differences between characters since miHoYo first unveiled the game back in October 2021. But as always tends to be the most popular topic of all across miHoYo games, players have especially been discussing which characters they find the most attractive.

Since Honkai: Star Rail is a loose spinoff of another one of miHoYo’s games, Honkai Impact 3rd, many longtime players are especially happy to see characters inspired by those from the other game make their debut. This adds another complex factor many players take into account when deciding which Honkai: Star Rail characters they find to be the most appealing.

It’s tough to rank miHoYo’s carefully crafted characters since they all possess a unique look, a powerful skillset, and a detailed personality. Choosing between them will always come down to personal preference, although there does usually seem to be a majority of players that agree with a general ranking of the characters.

Based on their personality, backstory, and appearance, here are the most attractive male characters in Honkai: Star Rail.

Hottest male characters in Honkai: Star Rail

There are currently nine male characters in Honkai: Star Rail that are already playable or have been confirmed by miHoYo to become playable soon. Out of these nine, two have the character model type that is often used for younger characters and miHoYo has not confirmed their ages. Because of this, both Arlan and Yanqing are excluded from this list.

Here are the most attractive male characters in Honkai: Star Rail ranked. The roster of playable characters will continue to grow, so more will be added to this list in the future.

7) Trailblazer (male)

The male version of Honkai: Star Rail’s playable character, which is the Trailblazer, is certainly a step up from the protagonists of miHoYo’s other games. His general look manages to make him stand out but also blend in while his bright yellow eyes clearly mark him as someone special and unlike the rest.

But while the Trailblazer is certainly a solid character, he is still easily overshadowed and outshined both in terms of his skillset and looks. This seems to be the case with just about every miHoYo game as the protagonist simply never measures up to the immense level of power they possess.

For the Trailblazer in particular, his overall aesthetic is severely lacking color as his entire outfit is composed mostly of black and grey with yellow accents and his hair is also a dull grey. He is certainly not bad looking, but in comparison to all of the other male recruits, he simply fades into the background rather than stands out. Because of this, he is the lowest-ranked male character in terms of attractiveness.

6) Gepard

The icy leader of the Silvermane Guards in Belobog isn’t quite as intriguing as some of the other male characters in Honkai: Star Rail, but he only just barely earns a ranking below them as all of the male characters that have been released so far are quite popular among players. Gepard is still widely loved, he is just not quite as beloved as some of the other characters players have met in the game.

Gepard is an Ice wielder on the Preservation path. He is extremely vigilant and dedicated to ensuring the city of Belobog stays peaceful and safe. Gepard has light blonde hair and tough white armor with gold, black, and vibrant blue accents.

5) Welt

Welt is knowledgeable, powerful, and sophisticated. He is also the only male character in Honkai: Star Rail with glasses and male characters across most of miHoYo’s games tend to not have them which is why players are especially excited when they do.

In addition to being a wise and noble hero who has saved the world time and time again, Welt is also a character straight from another of miHoYo’s games, Honkai Impact 3rd. Welt wields Imaginary powers and walks the Nihility path. He has brown hair with a few white strands, an outfit with mostly muted hues of brown, black, and grey, and has captured the hearts of many Trailblazers.

4) Dan Heng

Although his personality initially comes off as cold and unfeeling, there is more to Dan Heng than meets the eye. Dan Heng is a mysterious character with a complex past that he is trying to escape and has control over Wind whilst also being on The Hunt path.

What exactly this past entails is still unclear, but it likely has something to do with another popular male character named Blade as is teased in the “Nightmare” trailer. His general personality may come across as uncaring, but players have quickly come to realize he does care deeply and his careful and focused demeanor is mistaken as indifference by most.

Dan Heng has a relatively simple and understated look in comparison to most other characters. He has dark black hair and an outfit mostly that is mostly black with simple turquoise accents. Although he was one of the first characters ever unveiled for Honkai: Star Rail, Dan Heng remains a favorite among players and is still considered to be one of the most attractive.

3) Jing Yuan

Although he has not been officially released as a playable character just yet, Jing Yuan has already captured players’ interests and claimed a top spot among Honkai: Star Rail’s character roster. He has control over Lightning and is part of The Erudition path.

Jing Yuan is the general of the Cloud Knights and oftentimes is perceived as lazy or indifferent even though he is immensely meticulous. He has a striking appearance with messy bright white hair, shiny golden armor, and lots of detailed red accents.

Because Jing Yuan has not been officially released just yet and won’t arrive until the five-star Quantum character Seele’s banner comes to an end, there is a chance that learning more about him could change where he falls on this list. But for now, he is widely popular among fans and perceived as one of Honkai: Star Rail’s most attractive characters.

2) Sampo

Sampo is a salesman and mercenary from The Underworld that comes off a bit cocky but is a smooth talker that excels at what he does. Once players get to know him, they’ll find he is generally pretty funny and goofy, which makes him a top contender among Honkai: Star Rail’s roster.

His overall purple and red aesthetic makes for a very unique look that is quite unlike the rest of the playable men in Honkai: Star Rail. Sampo also has permanently upward-tilted eyebrows, which means he always looks somewhere between suspicious and goofy.

He is also a Wind character on the Nihility path. Perhaps his most charming feature of all is his ultimate combat move where he bows before sliding across the ground toward enemies and opens an explosive heart-shaped box that deals brutal damage.

1) Blade

Although he has not joined the playable character roster just yet, Blade is already massively popular within the Honkai: Star Rail community. Blade boasts a general color scheme of black and red, is a member of the Stellaron Hunters, and is generally mysterious.

Although Blade is not his true name, this is all players have to call him since his actual name is a secret. Blade also has some kind of complex connection to Dan Heng, which is teased in the “Nightmare” trailer where he is seen haunting Dan Heng’s dreams while shrouded in darkness and delivering a threatening voiceover.

When he is released, Blade will be a playable Wind character with The Destruction path. His general aura of mystery and danger combined with his detailed aesthetic make him the current male character that most of the Honkai: Star Rail community believes to be the most attractive, but just like Jing Yuan this could also change once players get the chance to know him better or as more recruits are released.

