Honkai: Star Rail fans are arguing over their favorite Aeon—and there’s one clear winner

In Honkai: Star Rail, there are currently 16 Aeons, who are God-like presences that watch over the galaxies and each has their own Path. While there has been a fair bit of debate about which of these Aeons is everyone’s favorite, there is one clear winner.

In a post on the Honkai: Star Rail subreddit on May 15, there is a consensus amongst players that IX, the Aeon of Nihility, is their favorite because he’s “the God of Depression.”

Others have also equated this adorable Aeon to that Sunday night feeling when you know you have to go to work on Monday—which always leaves you a little sad and depressed. This is all because IX believes the multiverse means nothing and everything is meaningless. He’s basically the “emo-kid” of the Aeons, and fans love his mood.

The best part about everyone’s love for this Aeon is he has such a devoted and wholesome following who only wants to show him life has meaning.

Although IX is currently the fan-favorite, Aha, the Aeon of Elation, is a close second because he is chaotic and attempts to find new ways to bring “joy” to the galaxies. He’ll do anything for a laugh, so much so that he even helped the ​​Annihilation Gang, a faction of the Destruction Path, in their attempt to kill IX—but they, of course, failed and disappeared.

For now, IX is one of the most beloved Aeons in Honkai: Star Rail. And if you’re interested in playing characters who follow the Path of Nihility, you’ll want to pick up Welt, Pela, Sampo, or Silver Wolf, once she arrives in Star Rail.

As the game rolls on there may be new favorites that emerged too.

About the author