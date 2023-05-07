Best Pela builds and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Pela is the Ice representative of the Nihility Path in Honkai: Star Rail, which designates debuffers. Knowing how to play and build her can be challenging, so here are some tips to help you.

The four-star Ice character’s strength shouldn’t be underestimated. The Nihility Path offers a lot of utility, especially against strong Elite enemies, such as in Echo of War and Simulated Universe fights.

In addition, Nihility characters are among the most challenging to get since none from the category are available for free in Honkai but are all locked behind Warps. So if Pela is your only Nihility character in your roster, it’ll be worth spending some resources on her in most cases, even though she’s not a five-star character. First, here are her skills.

Pela’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Pela is a debuffer, which means she’s particularly strong against strong Elite enemies. She also deals either mono target or AoE, depending on her skills, which makes her very versatile in how to apply Break Effects. Here is the list of her skills, keeping in mind that the numbers indicated can be enhanced in many ways.

Basic Attack : deals Ice Damage equal to 50 percent of her Attack to a target.

: deals Ice Damage equal to 50 percent of her Attack to a target. Skill : removes a buff and deals Ice Damage equal to 105 percent of Pela’s Attack to a target.

: removes a buff and deals Ice Damage equal to 105 percent of Pela’s Attack to a target. Ultimate : deals Ice Damage amounting to 60 percent of her Attack to all enemies and has a 100 percent base chance of inflicting Exposed on them. They’ll see their Defense reduced by 30 percent for two turns.

: deals Ice Damage amounting to 60 percent of her Attack to all enemies and has a 100 percent base chance of inflicting Exposed on them. They’ll see their Defense reduced by 30 percent for two turns. Talent : Pela restores Five extra Energy when an enemy is debuffed after her attack and when they’re defeated by her.

: Pela restores Five extra Energy when an enemy is debuffed after her attack and when they’re defeated by her. Technique: attacks the enemy by dealing Ice Damage equal to 80 percent of her Attack to a random enemy. She has a 100 percent base chance of lowering the Defense of all enemies by 20 percent for two turns.

Eidolons offer among the best bonuses to character’s abilities, but they’re equally costly to unlock. You can get up to six Eidolons for Pela, which can all be obtained using the same way: pulling duplicate versions of Pela in Warps. Here are all bonuses they grant:

Victory Report (A1): when Pela defeats a target, she regenerates five Energy.

(A1): when Pela defeats a target, she regenerates five Energy. Adamant Charge (A2): when removing a buff using her Skill, Speed increased by 10 percent for two turns.

(A2): when removing a buff using her Skill, Speed increased by 10 percent for two turns. Suppressive Force (A3): upgrades Skill and Basic Attack.

(A3): upgrades Skill and Basic Attack. Full Analysis (A4): 100 percent base chance of reducing the enemy’s Ice Resistance by 12 percent for two turns when using Skill.

(A4): 100 percent base chance of reducing the enemy’s Ice Resistance by 12 percent for two turns when using Skill. Absolute Jeopardy (A5): upgrades Ultimate and Talent.

(A5): upgrades Ultimate and Talent. Feeble Pursuit (A6): when a debuffed enemy is attacked by Pela, she deals additional Ice Damage equal to 40 percent of her Attack to them.

Pela’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

While many Honkai players might be tempted to boost Pela’s Attack in her build, since most of her abilities are enhanced by this stat, it’s not the most optimal way to get her to the next level since she’s mostly focused on bringing utility to the game, her Damage aside.

For this reason, players will want to enhance stats that will increase the effect of her Debuff potential—Effect Hit Rate and Speed—so that she can better anticipate the enemies’ actions.

Light Cones

In the Name of the World

Rarity: Five Stars

Five Stars Path: Nihility

Nihility Ability: Increases Pela’s Damage dealt to debuffed enemies by 24 percent. When she uses a Skill, the attack gets a 18 percent Effect Hit Rate and a 24 percent Attack increase.

Choosing a Light Cone that enhances Pela’s potential when using a debuff is a no-brainer since it’s one of her main utility tools with the Exposed effect. In addition, it increases Effect Hit Rate and Attack, two important stats for the character.

Good Night and Sleep Well

Rarity: Four Stars

Four Stars Path: Nihility

Nihility Ability: For every debuff of the enemy targeted, Pela will deal 12 percent more Ice Damage, with up to three stacks. The increase also applies to DoT.

This Light Cone is strong on Pela for the same reason that the five-star one suggested above.

Void

Rarity: Three Stars

Three Stars Path: Nihility

Nihility Ability: At the start of a combat, Pela gains 20 percent more Effect Hit Rate for three turns.

This is the cheapest alternative Light Cone for Pela. Three-star Light Cones are fairly easy to obtain and to Superimpose, which makes them sometimes even stronger than non-upgraded unleveled four-star Light Cones. It’s a strong option when you don’t have the resources yet to focus on four-star Light Cones or if you’re unsure on how Pela will fit to your strategy long term.

Relics

Honkai players can equip up to four Relics when starting the game, and we recommend to use several pieces from the same set to get additional bonuses.

After unlocking the third World of the Simulated Universe, further down the line, they’ll also unlock Planar Ornaments, two more pieces of Relics that can be equipped with one bonus per set. Contrary to Relics, Planar Ornaments’ all stats are random, which means players will have to farm to get the best ones, similar to Genshin Impact‘s Artifacts.

Thief of Shooting Meteor

Two-piece set bonus: Increases Break Effect by 10 percent.

Increases Break Effect by 10 percent. Four-piece set bonus: Break Effect increased by 16 percent. When Weakness Break is inflicted, Three Energy is regenerated

Break Effect increased by 16 percent. When Weakness Break is inflicted, Three Energy is regenerated Cavern: Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch

Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch Location: Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone, Jarilo-VI

This can be equipped alternatively to the Hunter of Glacial Forest, so many players will want to grant her more Ice Damage. But this one enhances her utility, which is Pela’s greatest strength.

Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise

Two-piece set bonus: Increases Pela’s Effect Hit Rate by 10 percent. Her Attack also increases by a number equal to 25 percent of her current Effect Hit Rate with a cap of 25 percent.

Increases Pela’s Effect Hit Rate by 10 percent. Her Attack also increases by a number equal to 25 percent of her current Effect Hit Rate with a cap of 25 percent. Location: Simulated Universe, Herta’s Office, Herta Space Station.

Pela has a lot of synergies with other characters in Honkai. It includes Fire Destruction character Hook, who can gain more Energy thanks to Pela’s debuffs.

With her Exposed effect, she will also be strong with at least one teammate using strong AoE damage, such as Physical Trailblazer, Himeko or Serval. Overall, Pela can fit into almost every team.