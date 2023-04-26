What are the current Warp Banners in Honkai: Star Rail?

Honkai: Star Rail is an action RPG featuring a handful of playable characters that can be obtained through gacha mechanics. These are featured in Warp banners, making them either permanent or available through rotations.

Warp banners are the main way players can get characters in Honkai, and there are several kinds.

The standard banner offers permanent characters, which usually makes them of lower priority than characters featured in Limited banners.

Related: What do Star Rail Passes do in Honkai: Star Rail?

The latter are rotating banners that can be used through rare Tickets. Characters will change eventually, so players usually save up all their resources to target them and be sure to get them even in the event of unlucky pulls.

With Pity, they’ll be guaranteed the five-star character featured in the banners after a certain number of pulls. Here are the current warp banners in Honkai: Star Rail.

Current Warp Banners in Honkai: Star Rail

Here are the three available Warp Banners following Honkai‘s launch. In addition to Standard and Limited Banners, a Beginner’s Banner is available, granting characters at a discounted price, as well as a Light Cone banner.

Regular Warp (Standard Banner)

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The Regular Warp is the equivalent of the Standard Banner. Characters featured in it will be available permanently. Players can get Light Cones (Path upgrades) and at least one character guaranteed every 10 pulls.

The five-star characters they have a chance to get are Welt, Bronya, Gepard, Yanqing, Bailu, Himeko, and Clara. In addition, over 15 four-star characters can be obtained as well.

This banner is the least predictable of all since its character pool is so wide. Players can get them using Star Rail Passes (which can also be used on the Departure Warp. We recommend using them for this Warp first and then the Standard one).

Departure Warp (Starting Banner)

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The Departure Warp is a special offer to celebrate Honkai’s official release. Players can get 10 pulls using eight Star Rail Passes, and the offer is only available for the 50 first pulls.

We recommend using them all because you’ll be guaranteed one five-star character after 50 pulls, which is highly valuable. The pool of characters available through the Departure Warp is the same as the Standard Banner (Regular Warp).

Character Event Warp (Limited Banner)

Screengrab via HoYoverse

This is the most valuable Banner in Honkai. The Character Event Warp is a rotating banner that features one five-star character. Players will be able to get this character after a certain number of pulls using Pity—if they don’t get them in a lucky pull beforehand.

This banner requires Star Rail Special Passes to get Warps, which makes them the most valuable resource in the game. You should always use them for 10 pulls instead of individual ones since you’re guaranteed to get at least one character.

Related: Honkai Star Rail beginner’s Guide, tips, and tricks

The Limited Banner of Honkai’s launch features the five-star character Seele. She was featured in the previous title, Honkai Impact 3rd.

She uses the Quantum element, which is strong because it can slow down enemies and make them miss turns, and from the Hunt path, which emphasizes single-target damage. In addition, Natasha, Pela, and Hook are featured as four-star obtainable characters in the rotating banner. It will let way to another one on May 18.

Light Cone Event Warp (Path Banner)

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Light Cones are Honkai’s Path upgrades (the equivalent of weapons in Genshin Impact). They require Star Rail Special Passes to be pulled, which means they’re quite expensive. Usually, the Light Cone featured in that banner is dedicated to the five-star character featured in the current Limited Banner.

In this case, the Light Cone featured is from the Path of Seele, which can be obtained in the current Character Event Warp. It’s a five-star Light Cone that increases Critical Rate, as well as Speed and Basic Attack. This is incredibly strong on Seele, which means players who are willing to put all of their resources into the character will want this Light Cone. Similarly to Seele’s banner, it will expire on May 18.