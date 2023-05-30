Should you pull for Luocha in Honkai: Star Rail?

Luocha, a new five-star character, is coming to Honkai: Star Rail in the second phase of Patch 1.1, and many players will want to add him to their roster.

The merchant will bring something unique to your strategy, which makes him valuable for many players. He’ll be featured in the Character Warp alongside four-star characters Pela, Qingque, and Yukong.

But pulling for five-star characters is expensive in Honkai, and if you decide you want him in your collection, you might have to miss another five-star after Patch 1.1 due to a lack of resources.

If you’re unlucky, you’ll need a lot of Special Star Rail Passes to get Luocha since he’ll be a random drop. Although you’re guaranteed to get him using the gacha and Pity system, you’ll have to spend a lot of Passes to reach that cap.

Is Luocha worth pulling for in Honkai: Star Rail?

Luocha will be the first Imaginary healer in Honkai: Star Rail. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luocha is a five-star character planned to release around July in the second phase of the update that’ll first introduce Silver Wolf in the Character Warp. He’ll replace her when the first phase ends.

He’ll be a valuable addition for many players even without considering his abilities: Luocha is a character who deals Imaginary damage, which is only possible with Welt at the moment, and follow the Path of Abundance, which only includes two characters for now.

The healer will be less useful to you if you pulled Bailu, the other five-star Abundance character, but his Imaginary damage will still make him special. Now, you’ll need more information on his gameplay to be sure of how he’ll fit into your main characters and if he’s worth pulling.

While his official abilities upon release have yet to be shared by the developer, Honkai players discovered them through a beta phase in May 2022. They are, of course, subject to changes but give a general idea of the character’s playstyle. Here are Luocha’s abilities according to the beta phase:

Basic Attack : Thorns of the Abyss. Deals 50 percent of his Attack as Imaginary damage to the enemy targeted.

: Thorns of the Abyss. Deals 50 percent of his Attack as Imaginary damage to the enemy targeted. Skill : Prayer of Abyss Flower. Immediately restores 48 percent of Luocha’s Attack as HP, plus 160, and gives him one stack. When the HP of an Ally will get lower than half, he’ll use his Skill on them automatically to heal them. The action can be triggered again when Luocha takes two more actions.

: Prayer of Abyss Flower. Immediately restores 48 percent of Luocha’s Attack as HP, plus 160, and gives him one stack. When the HP of an Ally will get lower than half, he’ll use his Skill on them automatically to heal them. The action can be triggered again when Luocha takes two more actions. Ultimate : Death Wish. Deals 80 percent of his Attack as Imaginary damage to all enemies and dispels one buff to enemies concerned. Luocha gains one Skill stack for each buff removed, providing even more healing to allies.

: Death Wish. Deals 80 percent of his Attack as Imaginary damage to all enemies and dispels one buff to enemies concerned. Luocha gains one Skill stack for each buff removed, providing even more healing to allies. Talent : Cycle of Life. Luocha consumes every skill stack (up to three) to deploy a Field against the enemy, which will restore HP to any ally who will attack an enemy located in the Field deployed. It will last for two turns.

: Cycle of Life. Luocha consumes every skill stack (up to three) to deploy a Field against the enemy, which will restore HP to any ally who will attack an enemy located in the Field deployed. It will last for two turns. Technique: Mercy of a Fool. He immediately heals the ally that has the lowest HP by 50 percent of Luocha’s Max HP.

It’s still unclear whether these abilities will remain the same for his release, but Luocha looks like a powerful healer and debuffer who can snowball with his Ultimate. He’ll, however, be less straightforward to play than other healers, Bailu and Natasha.

Should you pull for Silver Wolf or Luocha in Honkai: Star Rail?

Silver Wolf will be the first five-star character from the Path of Nihility. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is another important question to ask yourself if you’re thinking of spending your Special Rail Passes on Luocha. He’ll release after Silver Wolf and before Kafka, according to leaks.

If you’re not willing to spend money on Honkai, there’s a high chance you won’t be able to collect enough resources to pull for all three of them.

Usually, you should be able to get one five-star character per update, which means you’ll have to miss one out of two five-star characters released with each update. So if you want Luocha, you might have to pass for Silver Wolf.

Silver Wolf wields the powerful element of Quantum, which will certainly be of interest, especially for players who didn’t pull for Seele. She also follows the Path of Nihility, which means she’ll provide debuffs to enemies.

Debuffs are incredibly powerful in Honkai. Silver Wolf’s abilities provide strong utility as well as decent damage that enables her to be a viable sub-DPS. She has several debuffs in her kit that can lower different stats based on luck while applying more Elemental weaknesses to break their shields.

Silver Wolf looks objectively more powerful than Luocha as an addition to Honkai players’ rosters. While Luocha offers strengths that are comparable to other characters, Silver Wolf’s are more challenging to match: She’ll be the strongest character from the Path of Nihility.

Overall, it depends on what you lack in your current best teams: Imaginary or Quantum damage, as well as healing potential or debuffs. But more importantly, it’s all about your personal taste: the aim is to have fun and to get characters that you want regardless of their strategic potential. The meta in Honkai is well-balanced at the moment, and there are no bad characters.

