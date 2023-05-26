Honkai: Star Rail’s Patch 1.1 reveal surprises players with freebies

The English livestream was delayed, but the Chinese version went as planned.

Honkai: Star Rail‘s first major update is coming soon, but leaks had already spoiled most of the surprise. Still, players were thrilled to learn that an event will reward them with 10 free pulls on May 26.

During Patch 1.1, a daily log-in event will reward one free Special Pass Rail for six days. On the seventh day, players will receive three more Passes. This is similar to the daily log-in event that we were offered at the game’s launch; you’ll only have to launch the game and collect the reward in the quest menu to get the Passes.

The event was revealed in Patch 1.1’s Livestream Announcement on May 26 by the developer, which delayed the English version until further notice due to technical issues, but Honkai players still could learn more through its Chinese version, which went as planned.

Screengrab via u/UsefullyTrickyy

According to the screenshot, the daily log-in rewards will be available as soon as Patch 1.1 hits live servers and will end on July 18. The event’s end date might correspond to the end of the update’s second Phase.

Silver Wolf, Luocha and Yukong as Honkai 1.1’s upcoming characters

The update will bring Silver Wolf as the next five-star character in a dedicated Warp, which requires Special Rail Passes to be used in the first Phase. She’ll be available alongside four-star characters Dan Heng, Serval, and Asta, who will all get increased spawn rates.

The second Phase will see Luocha replace her in the Warp, alongside four-star characters Yukong, Pela, and QingQue. Luocha and Yukong will be new characters, which might make the second Phase of the update more popular than the first one.

Additionally, Patch 1.1 will bring more Companion Missions for Silver Wolf, Yanqing, Luocha, Bailu, as well as a new area and a Calyx reward-increase event.

It will also add a chat tool for friends, according to the translation made by a Reddit user.

Although no release date has yet to be revealed for Patch 1.1, players expect to see it introduced around June 7, 2023, which corresponds to the date indicated by the countdown until the current battle pass’ end date.

It will end on July 18, according to the daily log-in event’s dates, which means the second Phase would roll around June 28, about halfway through.

