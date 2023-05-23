All Yukong leaks in Honkai: Star Rail: Abilities, release date, and more

Many Honkai: Star Rail players are wondering when they’ll be able to play Yukong, the character revealed before the game’s release, and what her playstyle will be. Leaks have already answered those questions.

This is a common occurrence with HoYoverse’s games; leaks will appear before every update, sometimes very early on, and Honkai: Star Rail is no exception.

Yukong was officially revealed as an upcoming character before the game’s initial launch. She was also revealed to wield the Imaginary element and follow the Harmony Path, which designates buffers.

All Yukong leaks in Honkai: Star Rail

Yukong is a four-star Imaginary character from the Path of Harmony. She’ll be highly valuable because the game only has one Imaginary character at the moment, Welt, while many enemies are weak to this Element.

Additionally, she’ll be easier to obtain than Welt and the next Imaginary characters, since they’ll all be of five-star rarity. What remains a mystery, though, are her playstyle, character model in the game, as well as her release date.

Here are all leaks that provide more information on the matter.

Yukong’s leaked abilities

The leaker Mero revealed what could be Yukong’s abilities upon release. She’s expected to be a buffer who’ll increase the Attack and Crit stats of her allies while dealing mono-target Imginary damage. Here are her abilities, according to leaks:

Normal Attack : Arrowslinger. Deals Imaginary damage equal to 130 percent of Yukong’s Attack to a single enemy.

: Arrowslinger. Deals Imaginary damage equal to 130 percent of Yukong’s Attack to a single enemy. Skill : Emboldening Salvo. Yukong gains up to two stacks of Roaring Bowstrings, which increases the Attack of allies by 75 percent. One stack is removed after every turn, except when she gets one more by using her Skill.

: Emboldening Salvo. Yukong gains up to two stacks of Roaring Bowstrings, which increases the Attack of allies by 75 percent. One stack is removed after every turn, except when she gets one more by using her Skill. Ultimate : Diving Kestrel. Deals Imaginary damage equal to 361 percent of her Attack to a target. Also increases Crit Rate by 27 percent and Crit Damage by 62 percent to all allies if Yukong has Roaring Bowstrings active.

: Diving Kestrel. Deals Imaginary damage equal to 361 percent of her Attack to a target. Also increases Crit Rate by 27 percent and Crit Damage by 62 percent to all allies if Yukong has Roaring Bowstrings active. Passive: Seven Layers, One Arrow. Yukong deals Imaginary damage equal to 75 percent of her Attack to a target. Also increases Toughness reduction damage of the attack by 100 percent. It can be triggered every two turns.

According to the name of her abilities, Yukong will be an Archer. This is further confirmed by leaked videos showing her character model in the game. We can see Foxian wielding a bow shooting blue arrows.

Yukong’s leaked release date

Yukong is rumored to release in Patch 1.1’s second Phase, according to leaks. She’d be the four-star featured alongside Silver Wolf as the five-star character in Warps.

It’s still unclear when Patch 1.1 will release, as well as when both Phases will roll out, though.

According to the Character Warp countdown, which indicates when Jing Yuan will be replaced by another five-star character, the update could arrive around June 7. The second Phase would logically be introduced toward the end of the month.

