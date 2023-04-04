This Honkai: Star Rail cheat sheet makes choosing your character super easy

Honkai: Star Rail will release in a few weeks, and players are already busy determining which characters they’re willing to get first through banners and other ways.

To help them decide, a dedicated fan shared a cheat sheet showing the classes, elements, and ways of obtaining all characters that will be introduced upon global release in one simple image.

Honkai: Star Rail will globally feature the same character synergy as Genshin Impact, HoYoverse’s flagship title. They’ll all be affiliated to an element among Physical, Fire, Ice, Lightning, Wind, Quantum, or Imaginary.

Contrary to Genshin, though, characters are labeled by clear classes. The game includes DPS with three sub-classes (Hunt, Erudition, and Destruction), Sustain (Abundance and Preservation), as well as Support (Harmony and Nihility).

Image via u/Lunaryk

This cheat sheet will allow players to get a better view of the possible synergies they can get through team compositions. Similarly to Genshin, players will be able to make up teams of four characters each, with at least one character of every main class to get a balanced team.

The game also features Elemental Reactions. Enemies players will face feature-specific elements and corresponding weaknesses. By dealing the right elemental damage, the enemies will break and refrain from attacking for one round. The attack will also deal increased damage, which makes Elemental Reactions a key part in combat strategy.

Related: Honkai: Star Rail Codes (April 2023)

The cheat sheet also gives another vital information: how to obtain each character. As it’s shown on the legend, the green ones can be obtained for free, which involves nine characters in total, the blue ones will be given in standard banners, and yellow ones in limited banners.

Genshin fans will already know the banner mechanic from the Honkai upcoming title. Standard banners are permanently available, while limited banners only rotate for a limited time. It makes the yellow characters the rarest in the game.

Usually, players will aim at one specific character they want from Limited Banners and save up resources to ensure they get them in a random pool of several characters.

Honkai: Star Rail is planned to release on April 26 on PC and mobile. Players can already preregister to the game to download it as soon as it becomes available at launch.