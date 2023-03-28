Honkai: Star Rail Codes (March 2023)

Honaki: Star Rail is an upcoming role-playing game that features turn-based combat, intergalactic travel, and a giant list of characters to play as, among other things. This is the fourth installment in the Honkai series, with Honkai Impact 3rd being the last installment. The developers behind the title are the same ones behind Genshin Impact. Honkai: Star Rail features similar gameplay to Genshin Impact and will continue to add content well after the game’s initial release date.

In Star Rail, players will be able to play the base game for free. However, the game will operate as a “gacha” title, which means that you will have to pay real money if you want to access all of the available content. This includes characters, weapons, expansions, and more. The base game’s story should keep players captivated by itself, though, as players will set off on the Astral Express train and travel through the cosmos, taking on enemies and exploring different worlds along the way.

Since Honkai: Star Rail is coming from the developers behind Genshin Impact and the other Honkai games, players are wondering if there will be any codes for the new title at launch. Below, you can see all we know about codes in Honkai: Star Rail.

When will Honkai: Star Rail codes release?

At the time of writing, there are currently no codes for Honkai: Star Rail. The game is set to launch on April 26, 2023, so there very well could be fresh codes available right from the start.

In the lead-up to the game’s release, it does not appear there will be any codes up for grabs. When Honkai: Star Rail does start to hit the shelves, though, we will update this article with any new information about possible codes and how to redeem them in-game.