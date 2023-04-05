From the developers of Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail is an upcoming free-to-play fantasy RPG set in the stars. Players can explore unique worlds filled with mysteries and excitement and enjoy an immersive role-playing experience with an epic storyline and a reimagined combat system where players must exploit their enemy’s weaknesses.

Those who’ve played the previous Honkai games may notice some familiar faces in Honkai: Star Rail. And they’ll have to work together to overcome the problems caused by the Stellaron and uncover its mysteries.

As this is a game from HoYoverse, many are wondering if Honkai: Star Rail is a Gacha game. So, is it another Gacha game?

Is Honkai Star Rail a Gacha game?

Honkai: Star Rail is a Gacha game, and there have already been events where players could claim a certain amount of pulls by completing specific missions.

Version 1.0 rewards: Up to 80 free pulls!



We have prepared a wide variety of rewards for you! Take part in the event and get up to 80 free pulls!

Pre-register now and join us for the official launch of the game!

Pre-register Now: https://t.co/5Ch5B8m8I8#BoardingPreparation pic.twitter.com/UkFXNK6TpH — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) March 24, 2023

And if you’ve never played a Gacha game, you may wonder what they are. So what is Gacha?

What is Gacha, explained

Gacha is a term that originally referred to paying real money to obtain a capsule from a vending machine. These vending machines list a specific number of items that you could get. However, you aren’t guaranteed to get the desired item—it’s all about luck.

Recently, the Gacha mechanism has been incorporated into games, where people must use a currency to pull for specific items. Generally, these items include weapons or characters with various ratings and specs. And this is a concept that will be found in Honkai: Star Rail.

Players can use the currency, which can be earned or purchased using real-world money, and attempt to pull for specific items. And it is also heavily luck-based. You may need to pull several times before getting the desired item. If you’re unsure which character you’d like to pull for, there is a cheat sheet you can use.

And if you’re curious about the Gacha mechanism in Honkai Star Rail, the streamer Volkin participated in the closed beta for Honkai Star Rail and has a video on what the Gacha process looks like.

As this video is from the beta, features may have changed, and the Gacha process may be different in the final game, which launches on April 26.

So, if you’re interested in Honkai Star Rail, it is a Gacha game like Genshin, and you can pull for various items with different ratings and specs.