Over 10 million already on board for Honkai: Star Rail, the next game from Genshin developers

MiHoYo has been hard at work getting the next title in its roster ready to go while also keeping its other titles, such as its biggest hit Genshin Impact, fresh. A possible release date for this title, Honkai: Star Rail, leaked a few days ago along with a grim non-update on the progress for the Nintendo Switch version of Genshin.

Now, the same reporter that unveiled this intel has also revealed miHoYo’s upcoming game in the Honkai series already has over 10 million players pre-registered for the title.

The next miHoYo game is set to be released on PC and mobile for now, but more platforms are likely to be added in the future too.

Image via miHoYo

Related: ‘Literally the worst’: Genshin players outraged over early Dehya nerfs

Honkai: Star Rail is the fourth game in the Honkai series and will have the same focus on longevity miHoYo brings to most of their games. This means players can expect to see continuous updates and new content in Star Rail after it is initially released in a very similar manner to what regularly occurs in Genshin. That flagship title has been receiving consistent updates every three weeks since it launched in Sept. 2020.

The upcoming RPG Honkai: Star Rail was first unveiled in Oct. 2021 and has had a few different teaser trailers and betas since. Fans of miHoYo and the Honkai series have been eagerly awaiting its arrival and the devs have promised an update on progress will arrive sometime soon. The game is currently in its third closed beta phase.

Honkai: Star Rail will introduce new characters but will also feature alternate versions of already beloved characters from miHoYo’s Honkai Impact 3rd. The gameplay will be somewhat familiar to regular players of miHoYo games as it features a team of four characters and relies on turn-based gameplay.

Image via miHoYo

10 million players already being excited about the RPG is a testament to how beloved miHoYo’s dedication to detail and continuous updates truly are. Star Rail has not even launched, yet fans are already registered and ready to jump into the action.

No official release date for Honkai: Star Rail has been shared by miHoYo, but the Apple App Store does say “expected April 26, 2023” which has most players speculating that the game will officially launch then.

Regardless, miHoYo has promised that fans can expect an update soon.