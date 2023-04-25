All of miHoYo’s games place a massive emphasis on working hard to receive the premium currencies that can be spent on exclusive content and Honkai Star Rail is no exception. Players who are hoping to recruit the best of the best or obtain powerful equipment will need lots of resources which is where redeeming codes comes in handy.

For miHoYo’s other games, codes are mostly dropped inconsistently with the exception of special program livestreams where bountiful codes are always dropped. However, these codes and most others are always only available for an extremely limited period of time which is also the case in Honkai Star Rail.

Codes are a powerful tool for gathering massive amounts of free resources, but they also tend to be immensely exclusive to balance things out. The type of resources that codes grant will always vary, but they will generally include all kinds of loot and some might have a few different rewards while others may only feature one.

Whether you regularly find that luck isn’t on your side with the gacha system so you need all of the help that you can get or you simply want to gather as many rewards as possible, knowing how to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail is a must.

How to enter codes in Honkai Star Rail

Regardless of which platform you are enjoying Honkai Star Rail on, the process for redeeming codes looks the same. The code redemption process works just like it does in Genshin Impact which means that you’ll need to visit the official Honkai Star Rail page to claim the rewards.

On the code redemption page, you’ll find three boxes that need to be filled out before the reward can be claimed. When you click the first box, a pop-up will appear promoting you to log in with your Honkai Star Rail account.

After logging in, you’ll then need to fill out all of the boxes. This process is fairly easy as the boxes you need to fill out are fairly self-explanatory. They do need to be filled out in a specific order, however.

The first box players should select is the server that they play Honkai Star Rail on. Players cannot transfer their progress between different servers, so it is important to be sure that you are selecting the correct one after logging in. If you aren’t sure what server you play on, you can boot up Honkai Star Rail and it will tell you on the home screen before you begin playing the game.

The second box is the nickname of your version of the Trailblazer, which is the main character. This box will autofill after you select the correct server, so if it does not then you likely have the wrong server. You cannot redeem any codes until you have started playing Honkai Star Rail and have named your character.

The final box is for the actual code that you want to redeem. As long as you have logged in, the previous two boxes are filled, and you have progressed to the point of naming your character in Honkai Star Rail, you will then be able to redeem the code.

Selecting the redeem button after logging in and filling out the various boxes will then result in a pop-up that says the code was successfully redeemed. If the pop-up does not say this, then the code is likely expired, was entered incorrectly, or was previously applied to your account. In the case of the latter, miHoYo will sometimes have the pop-up state that the redemption was successful but you will find out in-game that it was already previously redeemed through a letter in the mail.

All rewards claimed through codes will be found in your mailbox. The redemption process is instantaneous so you can enjoy your reward immediately after successfully redeeming a code.

Codes are single use which means that they cannot be applied to any Honkai Star Rail account more than once. Most codes are also only active for a short period of time, so players will want to ensure that they redeem all active Honkai Star Rail codes as quickly as possible.