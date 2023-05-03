Best Welt builds and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Welt is one of the most dependable allies players will meet in Honkai: Star Rail and his personality also shines through in his playable skillset as he is generally considered to be one of the game’s strongest recruits.

But, players who want to ensure Welt performs to his maximum capacity will need to carefully review his skillset so they can equip him with the best build possible.

The heroic and wise character is the very first playable recruit to have power over the Imaginary element in Honkai: Star Rail. He is also the only character that is exactly the same as the one who appears in Honkai Impact 3rd; others are merely inspired by those from the game, but Welt is actually the same character.

Image via miHoYo

Related: All male characters in Honkai: Star Rail ranked by hotness

Welt is an immensely powerful and versatile recruit, but players will need to understand and build his skillset to truly know what he is capable of. There are many important factors to consider when building him, but luckily players can break the process down over time as properly building a character cannot be done quickly.

Welt’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

The statistics of Welt’s skills will consistently raise as players level them up through the Traces feature. Because of this, all skills are mentioned at the lowest possible percentage, which is where they stand before players upgrade them, and the highest possible percentage, which is where Welt’s skills will cap at. The exact amount of damage Welt’s abilities deal is entirely dependent on what level players have his skills at.

Welt has five unique skills in total.

“Gravity Suppression” basic attack: Deals imaginary damage equal to 50 percent to 130 percent of Welt’s attack against a single foe.

Deals imaginary damage equal to 50 percent to 130 percent of Welt’s attack against a single foe. “Edge of the Void” skill: This ability slashes enemies three times and deals Imaginary damage equal to 36 percent to 90 percent of Welt’s attack on a random opponent. When Welt strikes with this skill there is also a 65 percent to 80 percent chance to decrease the enemy’s speed by 10 percent for the next two turns.

This ability slashes enemies three times and deals Imaginary damage equal to 36 percent to 90 percent of Welt’s attack on a random opponent. When Welt strikes with this skill there is also a 65 percent to 80 percent chance to decrease the enemy’s speed by 10 percent for the next two turns. “Synthetic Black Hole” Ultimate: Welt’s massive Ultimate attack creates a black hole that deals area of effect Imaginary damage equal to 90 percent to 180 percent of his attack against all foes. Opponents that are hit by this ability have a 100 percent chance of being imprisoned and will thus have their actions delayed by 32 percent to 44 percent plus their speed reduced by 10 percent.

Welt’s massive Ultimate attack creates a black hole that deals area of effect Imaginary damage equal to 90 percent to 180 percent of his attack against all foes. Opponents that are hit by this ability have a 100 percent chance of being imprisoned and will thus have their actions delayed by 32 percent to 44 percent plus their speed reduced by 10 percent. “Time Distortion” talent: This ability deals extra Imaginary damage equalling 30 percent to 75 percent of Welt’s attack against a foe when they are already slowed.

This ability deals extra Imaginary damage equalling 30 percent to 75 percent of Welt’s attack against a foe when they are already slowed. “Gravitational Imprisonment” technique: Welt creates a black hole zone that is active for 15 seconds. Foes who enter this zone become impaired and have their movement speed slowed by 50 percent. When an enemy enters the zone, there is a 100 percent chance that they will become imprisoned which results in them having their actions delayed by 20 percent and their speed decreased by 10 percent.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

There are three bonus abilities players can unlock for Welt after leveling up the Traces menu enough to reach them.

“Retribution” bonus ability (A2): When using Welt’s Ultimate, there is a 100 percent chance of increasing the damage received by the targets by 12 percent for the next two turns.

When using Welt’s Ultimate, there is a 100 percent chance of increasing the damage received by the targets by 12 percent for the next two turns. “Judgement” bonus ability (A4): Casting Welt’s Ultimate will regenerate 10 energy.

Casting Welt’s Ultimate will regenerate 10 energy. “Time Distortion” bonus ability (A6): This skill deals 20 percent more damage to foes who are inflicted with weakness break.

Best Traces to upgrade for Welt in Honkai: Star Rail

The Traces feature allows players to level up the skills of every character and unlock new ones. For Welt, the order that players should proceed through upgrading his skills is as follows.

Welt’s “Synthetic Black Hole” Ultimate ability is the top priority and should be every player’s immediate focus.

ability is the top priority and should be every player’s immediate focus. The Imaginary character’s “Edge of the Void” skill is the second priority since players will want to utilize it fairly frequently.

is the second priority since players will want to utilize it fairly frequently. Welt’s “Gravity Suppression” basic attack is the third priority. While unlocking and upgrading new abilities may seem important, it is best to first build up Welt’s three combat abilities before moving outward to other abilities.

is the third priority. While unlocking and upgrading new abilities may seem important, it is best to first build up Welt’s three combat abilities before moving outward to other abilities. Once all of Welt’s main abilities have been upgraded as much as you are able to raise them, you will then want to move on to his “Time Distortion” talent .

. The fifth asset to obtain is the “Retribution” extra ability .

. Trailblazers’ sixth priority should be the “Judgement” extra ability .

. The seventh Trace players should select is the “Punishment” bonus ability.

Image via miHoYo

Welt’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

Welt is a debuffing support character capable of dealing mighty damage. Based on my experience playing with Welt, he possesses a rather well-rounded skillset that fits in well within just about any team and is an overall powerful recruit.

To ensure his abilities are bolstered in the best way possible, players will want to equip Welt with gear that serves his Imaginary, support, and debuff skillset.

Best Light Cones for Welt in Honkai: Star Rail

As is the case with skills, so too do Light Cones become more powerful as players build them. Because of this, all Light Cones are discussed at the lowest possible percentage and the highest possible percentage but also have a range of numbers between them.

Image via miHoYo

In the Name of the World Rarity: Five-star Path: The Nihility “Inheritor” Ability: Increases the amount of damage the wearer can inflict on rebuffed enemies by 24 percent to 40 percent. When the equipping character casts a skill the effect hit rate for this attack increases by 18 percent to 30 percent and general attack is raised by 24 percent to 40 percent.



Because this Light Cone is designed specifically for Welt it is the general best choice for bolstering his skillset. Welt is one of Honkai: Star Rail’s strongest rebuffing characters so this Light Cone complements him perfectly.

Good Night and Sleep Well Rarity: Four-star Path: The Nihility “Toiler” Ability: For each debuff the targeted enemy possesses, the damage dealt by the wearer of this Light Cone then increases the damage dealt by 12 percent to 24 percent for up to three stacks. This ability also applies to the damage dealt over time.



Sine Welt excels at debuffing foes, equipping him with a Light Cone based around this skill is an excellent move.

Image via miHoYo

We Will Meet Again Rarity: Four-star Path: The Nihility “A Discourse in Arms” Ability: After the equipping character casts a basic attack or skill this ability then deals further damage equal to 48 percent to 96 percent of the wearer’s attack against a random enemy that is being attacked.



If you’re looking to build up Welt’s damage, then this Light Cone is the one for you. Although Welt is primarily a support and debuffing character, ensuring he can also dish out damage when needed is also essential for success which is why players may want to equip him with this option.

Void Rarity: Three-star Path: The Nihility “Fallen” Ability: At the beginning of a battle, this skill increases the effect of the equipping character’s hit rate by 20 percent to 40 percent for three turns.



Since this Light Cone is only a three-star and thus has less powerful effects, it is not the overall best choice for Welt but is the best one for players starting off and struggling to obtain a Light Cone of a higher rarity. It works well as a placeholder for him until players are able to unlock a better one.

Best Relics for Welt in Honkai: Star Rail

Players can mix and match between Relic sets or choose to apply the entirety of a dedicated set. Both options are powerful and the best Relics for Welt will simply depend on how players want to build him.

Image via miHoYo

Wastelander of Banditry Desert Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the equipping character’s Imaginary damage by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s critical rate by 10 percent when they are striking debuffed foes. If the opponent they are attacking is imprisoned then the wearer’s critical damage is raised by 20 percent. Location: Cavern of Corrosion, Echo of War, Treasures, and Synthesizing Relics

Talia: Kingdom of Banditry Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s break effect by 20 percent. When the wearer’s speed has reached 145 or higher then the break effect is additionally raised by another 28 percent. Location: Simulated Universe and Synthesizing Relics



Image via miHoYo

Thief of Shooting Meteor Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the equipping characters break effect by 20 percent. Four-piece effect: Raises the wearer’s break effect by 20 percent. When the equipping character successfully initiates a weakness break on an enemy they then have three energy restored. Location: Cavern of Corrosion, Echo of War, Treasures, and Synthesizing Relics

Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the effect of the equipping character’s hit rate by 10 percent. Additionally, it increases the wearer’s attack by 25 percent of their effective hit rate for up to a maximum of 25 percent. Location: Simulated Universe and Synthesizing Relics



We gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.