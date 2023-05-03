All Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3 leaks

Even though Honkai: Star Rail’s debut Version 1.0 release is still quite fresh, Trailblazers are already wondering what comes next. With the unpredictable nature of the gacha system, players’ concerns for the future make sense since they want to plan ahead for their desired characters and luckily there are already many leaks in circulation for Honkai: Star Rail’s Version 1.1. Version 1.2, and Version 1.3 updates.

If you’re familiar with miHoYo’s loyal community from their other games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, you likely already know how active the leak community is. And they’re also equally reliable which allows players to know far in advance what is planned for the future so they can plan effectively.

The same dedicated community has followed over to Honkai: Star Rail and is already rounding up leaked content for players to review. So far, these leaks are mostly all over the place in terms of when exactly they will occur, but most of the leaked content is speculated to arrive at some point between Version 1.1 and Version 1.3.

Banner schedule for Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1

The banners for the first major update are fairly certain and feature characters that mostly have already confirmed skillsets in every regard. However, one of the recruits does have some information that has yet to be confirmed by miHoYo which is also the case with some of the other leaked characters beyond them.

The leaked banner schedule for Version 1.1 is as follows.

Phase one: Luocha Rarity: Five-star Element: Imaginary Path: The Abundance



Phase two: Silver Wolf Rarity: Five-star Element: Quantum Path: The Nihility

Phase two: Yukong Rarity: Four-star (unconfirmed) Element: Imaginary (unconfirmed) Path The Harmony (unconfirmed)



Yukong | 驭空 – 4 Star | The Harmony | Imaginary



"Madam Yukong? She's the best boss I've ever met. You've only seen what she's like when she's working: strict and serious. She's actually quite adorable in private."



Banner schedule for Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2

Two of the most highly anticipated characters, one of which Trailblazers briefly got to play as during the opening tutorial, are expected to debut in Version 1.2.

Phase one: Kafka Rarity: Five-star Element: Lightning Path: The Nihility

Phase two: Blade Rarity: Five-star Element: Wind Path: The Destruction



Banner schedule for Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.3

Version 1.3 is likely many months away, but the recruits suspected to be featured during this update have already been uncovered.

Phase one: Dan Heng – Imbibitor Lunae Rarity: Five-star Element: Imaginary (unconfirmed) Path: The Destruction (unconfirmed)

Phase two: Fu Xuan Rarity: Five-star (unconfirmed) Element: Quantum Path: The Preservation



One of the most surprising leaks the community can’t stop talking about is Dan Heng, a key character in Honkai: Star Rail’s story and a four-star recruit all players obtain for free. He will soon be a five-star character too. How this will function is currently unknown since there are two possible ways miHoYo could incorporate this addition.

The first and more likely option is the five-star Dan Heng will have somewhat of a different name and be an entirely different playable unit. Since regular Dan Heng is a four-star but the new variation of him will be a five-star, this seems the most likely outcome.

The other option and likely the one most players would prefer is Dan Heng exists as one playable character Trailblazers can freely swap back and forth between the two forms on the same unit. This would function as it does for the playable main character, which is the Trailblazer who can so far swap between wielding power over the Physical element and the Fire element. But the Trailblazer is a five-star with both elements while Dan Heng’s shift would feature him changing from a four-star to a five-star.

While the second option seems to make more sense, the Trailblazer is meant to exist as an extremely special character unlike anyone else, similar to how the Traveler functions in Genshin. Based on my experience with both games and miHoYo’s usual patterns, it is thus more likely the five-star Dan Heng will be an entirely separate character.

There is one final other option that a few players have been discussing, but it is extremely unlikely. The last possible option is that the four-star Dan Heng disappears entirely and only the five-star version of him remains. This is unlikely because it would mean miHoYo would either be giving all players a free five-star or they’d be taking away a character many players have built. It’s also extremely unlikely since four-star Dan Heng has a massive set of unique skills the devs designed for him and these would all go to waste.

All leaked characters in Honkai: Star Rail

While it so far seems like the previously mentioned characters are the only confirmed ones for each Version update, if Honkai: Star Rail continues to be generally similar to Genshin then there will likely be some changes and additions before the updates are released. Because of this, players may want to know what other characters are in circulation and could potentially end up being added within one of the upcoming updates.

Outside of Version 1.1, no four-star recruits have been leaked for the imminent future which seems unlikely.

Based on my experience in Genshin, one new four-star is released in almost every Version which means both Version 1.2 and Version 1.3 of Honkai will likely have at least one new four-star for players to recruit and this character may be among those who have been leaked.

Currently, there are many characters in circulation that have been leaked directly by miHoYo themselves through various promotional material plus many others that the community has uncovered.

Much of the information about these characters is currently unconfirmed, but as the aspects of each recruit become official their information will be updated here.

Outside of those previously mentioned, all leaked characters are as follows.

Argenti Rarity: Five-star (unconfirmed) Element: Physical (unconfirmed) Path: The Erudition (unconfirmed)

Aventurine Rarity: Unknown Element: Unknown Path: Unknown



Black Swan Rarity: Unknown Element: Unknown Path: Unknown

Guinaifen Rarity: Four-star (unconfirmed) Element: Fire (unconfirmed) Path: The Nihility (unconfirmed)

Hanabi Rarity: Five-star (unconfirmed) Element: Quantum (unconfirmed) Path: The Harmony (unconfirmed)



Hanya Rarity: Four-star (unconfirmed) Element: Physical (unconfirmed) Path: The Harmony (unconfirmed)

Hua Rarity: Unknown Element: Unknown Path: Unknown

Huohuo Rarity: Five-star (unconfirmed) Element: Wind (unconfirmed) Path: The Abundance (unconfirmed)



Jingliu Rarity: Five-star (unconfirmed) Element: Ice (unconfirmed) Path: Destruction (unconfirmed)

Luka Rarity: Four-star (unconfirmed) Element: Physical (unconfirmed) Path: The Nihility (unconfirmed)



Lynx Rarity: Four-star (unconfirmed) Element: Quantum (unconfirmed) Path: The Abundance (unconfirmed)



Misha Rarity: Unknown Element: Quantum (unconfirmed) Path: The Destruction (unconfirmed)

Pheonix Rarity: Five-star (unconfirmed) Element: Fire (unconfirmed) Path: The Erudition (unconfirmed)

Raiden Mei Rarity: Five-star (unconfirmed) Element: Lightning (unconfirmed) Path: The Hunt (unconfirmed)

Ruon Mei Rarity: Five-star (unconfirmed) Element: Ice (unconfirmed) Path: The Harmony (unconfirmed)

Screwllum Rarity: Four-star (unconfirmed) Element: Unknown Path: The Nihility (unconfirmed)



Topaz Rarity: Five-star (unconfirmed) Element: Fire (unconfirmed) Path: The Hunt (unconfirmed)

Xueyi Rarity: Four-star (unconfirmed) Element: Quantum (unconfirmed) Path: The Destruction (unconfirmed)

Yae Sakura Rarity: Five-star (unconfirmed) Element: Ice (unconfirmed) Path: The Hunt (unconfirmed)



Leaked chat feature in Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1

One important feature players have likely noticed missing in Honkai: Star Rail is a chat function that allows them to converse with other Trailblazers. Luckily, leaks have surfaced suggesting it should be implemented with the release of the Version 1.1 update.

The player that uncovered this intel is one of Genshin’s most reliable leakers and is rarely wrong when it comes to leaks. Based on my experience with their intel this means a chat function is a nearly certain and imminent feature.

Leaked enemies in Honkai: Star Rail

There have been many leaks for new foes players will soon come to face. However, there has so far not been a timeline for these bosses but since they have already been uncovered it is likely players can expect to face them sometime between Version 1.1 and Version 1.3.

The first leaked enemy is suspected to be a weekly boss. Based on how they look, this foe seems to possess an ability that lets them switch between elements.

The colors of this foe tie in with the Wind, Lightning or Quantum, and Imaginary elements which are likely the ones players can expect to go up against when this boss is released.

Another foe that has surfaced may remind players of Tlaloc from Honkai Impact 3rd. This enemy is expected to be another boss that Trailblazers will need to face.

Leaked worlds in Honkai: Star Rail

The number of areas Trailblazers can currently explore in Honkai: Star Rail is rather limited, but more worlds set to release in the future have already been uncovered by the community. No exact timeline exists for them yet, but since they are smaller and more limited in scope than Genshin’s massive regions it seems likely that they will be released more frequently and could thus show up as soon as Version 1.1.

All leaked worlds for Honkai: Star Rail are as follows:

The Blue

Tosta

Herbolion

Edo Star

Genius Society

Interastral Peace Corporation

Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 release date

While no release date has been officially shared by miHoYo, a rough idea of when it should be released can be drawn based on how long each banner lasts. Seele’s banner launched on April 26 and will be live until May 17. Jing Yuan will then be available for the same period of time, which is roughly three weeks before his banner will end and Version 1.1 should thus immediately begin.

Based on this information and miHoYo’s usual update patterns, Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 should launch around Wednesday, June 7.

We gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.