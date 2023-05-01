How to get Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based combat game set in the stars. While you’re traveling from planet to planet, you’ll encounter several playable characters with various ratings and abilities. But what’s surprising about the main character you play is it has two versions: a Physical combat type and a Fire combat type.

Although you may want to start as the Fire combat type, it’s not something you unlock until you progress further through Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail: How to unlock the Fire Trailblazer

To get the Fire Trailblazer, you’ll need to finish the main campaign for Jarilo-VI, which happens to be the final boss fight against Cocolia, the Supreme Guardian of Belobog. During this fight, you’ll unlock a trial for the Fire Trailblazer, where you can test their abilities. These are very different from your Physical Trailblazer because they have different combat and Path types.

Once you’ve finished this main campaign mission, you’ll have unlocked the Fire Trailblazer, and you can switch over if you’d like.

How to switch to the Fire Trailblazer

Switching to the Fire Trailblazer is pretty easy, and if it’s not to your liking, or if you need your Physical Trailblazer, you can freely change back. To switch over to the Fire Trailblazer, you need to follow these steps:

Open your character list, make sure you’ve got your Trailblazer selected, and select the ‘Detail’ tab. You’ll notice a button in the bottom right-hand corner that reads, “Switch”– click on it.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

You’ll then see a page showing the Destruction and Preservation Path symbols. Select the Preservation Path symbol.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

After selecting this Path, you’ll see a tip that asks if you’d like to switch to the Preservation path, and you need to confirm this.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Once you’ve confirmed the switch, you’ll be back on your Trailblazer page. However, you’ll notice your combat type and Path have changed. You’ll also see your Light Cone is ‘disabled.’

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

As you’ve changed Paths and combat types, you must equip new Relics and a new Light Cone. And if you’d like to switch back to the Physical Trailblazer, click ‘Switch,” select the Destruction Path symbol, and confirm the changes.

So, once you’re around level 24 and you’ve finished the boss battle with Cocolia in Belobog, you can unlock the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail.