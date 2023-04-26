Should you pick Stelle or Caelus Trailblazer Receptacle Character in Honkai: Star Rail?

About an hour into Honkai: Star Rail, after learning the ropes and getting your first taste of combat, you will ultimately be tasked with one of the most significant decisions—which gender you want the main character, the Trailblazer, to be in the story.

While Genshin Impact’s choice on the matter is a little more impactful, where you choose between one of two siblings which dictate the hero and villain of the tale, your choice in Honkai is a little less important overall.

Still, players will wonder if there are any merits between choosing one or the other and that is what I am here to help you with because, let’s be honest, if we are making a huge decision like this then we need to make sure we get it right the first time.

Which Trailblazer Receptable should you pick at the start of Honkai: Star Rail?

There is no real game-changing decision with this choice and choosing either Steele or Caelus will have no major impact on the story whatsoever.

Choosing your Honkai: Star Rail character is purely down to the choice of which gender you will play as their looks and impact on the story will not differ depending on which one you choose. So go with whichever one you want.

As for me, I will probably go with the female version just like I did with Genshin, because the male is usually considered the ‘canon’ character of the series in most of HoYoVerse’s promo materials and trailers and I like to be edgy and different.