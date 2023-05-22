Honkai: Star Rail has made an incredible amount of money under one month

HoYoverse’s latest title Honkai: Star Rail has already surpassed $100 million in total mobile revenue , just three weeks after the game’s launch on April 26.

As reported by GamingonPhone on May 21, the revenue doesn’t include money generated by PC players and was boosted by the release of characters Seele and Jing Yuan.

Players must spend many resources to pull for characters, as part of the game’s gacha system. Five-star characters (Seele and Jing Yuan) are harder to get than four-star ones, and they are obtainable through a dedicated Warp.

You’ll only have limited ways to get resources to pull for those but can spend money to get more resources and more chances of collecting them before they get replaced by the next five-star character Warp.

While both titles are different in many aspects, HoYoverse has replicated the gacha and exploration elements found in its flagship title Genshin Impact, and used them to great success in Honkai.

Still, the revenue generated by the latter isn’t close to Genshin. One month after its release in September 2020, it had grossed nearly $250 million.

To keep the player’s high interest, the developer is already working on the next Honkai updates. Patch 1.1 is expected to release next month and bring Luocha, Silver Wolf, and Yukong, according to leaks.

HoYoverse will say more on the matter on May 26, at 6:30am CT through its Livestream Announcement.

