8 best Honkai: Star Rail memes

Honkai: Star Rail is full of jokes and light-hearted discussions, providing tons of meme ideas to players.

A great part of memes that you can find on Honkai revolves around the love story between the main protagonist and trashcans, which hide unexpected pieces of information or even hidden quests in the game. But not all of them are about that.

Players have been pretty creative when creating memes about the gacha game. Here’s a list of some of the funniest ones.

The eight best Honkai: Star Rail memes

Upon starting your Honkai journey, you’ll be able to choose between a male or female version of Trailblazer, the main protagonist.

And although there are no official numbers on how many players chose the female one over the male one, online content seems to point to an imbalance in her favor. It’s up to the point where players who chose the male one feel singled out on social media.

If Honkai‘s first quests feature a serious-toned narrative design, players will quickly realize through secondary quests and exploration that the game atmosphere is way lighter compared to Genshin‘s.

The item descriptions, questlines, and phone texts are full of jokes. The Trailblazer’s line choices, too, can be hilarious, while Dan Heng embodies this down-to-earth side, as this meme expresses.

Seele is Honkai‘s best mono-target DPS and one of her main strengths is Speed bonuses. Her Skill, Talent and Technique all revolve around playing several turns in a row, making her tremendously powerful in the turn-based combat game. Players caricatured her kit with this popular meme.

Qingque is undoubtedly the most peculiar playable character in Honkai. Her skillset revolves around the Chinese traditional game of Mahjong, which makes it rather more complicated to grasp than other characters. This has made many players puzzled, as comments under the meme’s Reddit thread show.

This is a somewhat accurate representation of social media on Honkai‘s subject shortly after the game’s release. Players eagerly looked for the game’s best characters, made up tier lists and created theory-crafting pieces to make the most powerful team they could.

But similarly to Genshin, Honkai isn’t a multiplayer game and every character is viable in their own way. Strategy matters more than individual power, so there’s not much use in neglecting characters who are considered low-tier in the meta since they’ll remain efficient on the battlefield if in the correct teams and with strong builds.

Here it is: the most-shared trashcan joke in Honkai‘s official subreddit. It features a hilarious comic strip expressing the main protagonist’s unconditional love for trashcans. It’s not a meme in the purest sense, but it expresses well what countless others meant all over social media.

For those who’ve missed what this is all about, players can interact with most trashcans placed in the game’s maps. Sometimes, they’ll only read a funny description. But other times, they’ll be able to dig up stuff inside or toss paper inside and unlock hidden quests by interacting with those.

This meme shows the personality of some Honkai characters in a hilarious way. The main protagonist also represents the most chaotic line choices from the Trailblazer, which are sometimes unhinged.

Honkai features an auto-battle mode that’s incredibly useful to gain some time while farming Relics, Trace upgrade materials, and more. But sometimes, this auto mode doesn’t make the best decisions in terms of resource management.

And yes, using Ultimates on low-HP enemies is part of those. Be warned and change your options to stop that if needed.

