Should you pull for Jing Yuan in Honkai: Star Rail?

Jing Yuan is entering Honkai: Star Rail roster with the second phase of the launch patch on May 17, and players might be wondering if the character is worth spending all their resources on.

The five-star character replaces Seele in the Character Event Warp, offering a new option for Lightning AoE to players.

He’s going to be available for over a month, allowing quite some time to gather more Stellar Jade and Special Star Rail Passes to pull for him.

Already revealed before Honkai‘s release and formerly introduced on May 13, Jing Yuan is a General following the Path of Erudition with a role in Xianzhou Luofu’s Trailblaze missions.

Should I pull for Jing Yuan in Honkai: Star Rail?

The developer has yet to reveal the precise numbers of Jing Yuan’s abilities at launch, but based on what was discovered during Honkai‘s beta test phases, he’s considered to be one best AoE DPS in the game.

Here are the five-star character abilities:

Basic Attack : deals Lightning damage to one target.

: deals Lightning damage to one target. Skill : deals AoE Lightning damage and increases Hits per Action.

: deals AoE Lightning damage and increases Hits per Action. Ultimate : deals AoE Lightning damage and increases Hits Per Action.

: deals AoE Lightning damage and increases Hits Per Action. Talent : summons the Lightning-Lord, which deals tremendous AoE damage while increasing its Speed and Hits per Action.

: summons the Lightning-Lord, which deals tremendous AoE damage while increasing its Speed and Hits per Action. Technique: increases Hits per Action.

His skill set is quite straightforward: It’s aimed at dealing as much AoE damage as possible in a short time. Jing Yuan is strong if you need more AoE potential in your main teams. He’ll always be an asset for a team, and the closest character to him in terms of playstyle is Serval.

The four-star Lightning character from the Path of Erudition was given for free to pre-registered Honkai players, and she can be strong in the right setups when geared and leveled up.

If you already bet on her for Lightning and AoE damage, Jing Yuan will be less needed. He’ll still be an upgrade, however, since he features incredible damage output.

Should I pull for Jing Yuan or Luocha in Honkai: Star Rail?

Luocha is the next character to join Honkai‘s roster alongside Patch 1.1, according to leaks. If you’re a free-to-play player and you won’t spend much time farming up resources in the coming month, you’ll likely have to make a choice between Jing Yuan and the next five-star character to release, unless you’re incredibly lucky with your pulls.

Your affinity with characters aside, both characters will offer different strategic strengths that will help you depending on which characters you geared up and what more you need.

Luocha will be likely highly sought after when released in Honkai for several reasons. Firstly, he’ll be the first character from the Imaginary Element and secondly, the third healer in the roster (alongside Bailu and Natasha). These two strengths will make him a go-to pick for most players.

So if you don’t have much use for Jing Yuan in your overall strategy and you’re not especially hyped by his playstyle or character design, you might want to pass on this one. It’s especially true if you have geared and leveled up Serval.

