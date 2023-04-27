Exploration is straightforward in Honkai: Star Rail since the game isn’t set in an open world. But players might still miss hidden elements like Warp Trotters because some are easier to find than others.

Warp Trotters are cute creatures that will hide and enter a “scared” state when you engage a fight against them. They won’t be defenseless, however, as more enemies from the Antimatter Legion will appear to fighting at their side.

Related: This Honkai: Star Rail cheat sheet makes choosing your character super easy

Warp Trotters are enemies you’ll want to target and hunt down because they offer great rewards when defeated. You’ll have to engage fights quickly, however, because they’ll escape instead of Ambushing you if you don’t. Then, you’ll have to leave the area and Teleport near them again so they reappear in the world.

Here are all the locations of Warp Trotters in Honkai: Star Rail.

All Warp Trotter locations in Honkai Star Rail

There is roughly one Warp Trotter per map in Honkai: Star Rail. Here are their locations on the maps.

Base Zone

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Warp Trotter you might encounter is the one in Jericho IV’s Base Zone. He’ll be protected by enemies with the following weaknesses:

Physical and Lightning

Wind and Imaginary

Physical, Quantum, Imaginary

Storage Zone

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Trotter will spot you easily, so you can take a ranged character for more chances of ambushing him. He’ll be defended by enemies with those weaknesses:

Physical and Lightning

Wind and Imaginary (two)

Physical, Quantum, Imaginary

Supply Zone

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Outlying Snow Plains

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you engage in a fight against the Trotter, you’ll encounter three other enemies fighting alongside him. Here are the enemies’ weaknesses:

Physical, Fire, Quantum (two)

Physical, Quantum, Imaginary

Fire, Wind.

Backwater Pass

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one isn’t challenging to find at all, you’ll naturally spot it in the middle of the path. Three enemies will appear to fight alongside this Trotter, too. Here are their weaknesses:

Ice, Wind, Imaginary (Two)

Physical, Quantum, Imaginary

Physical, Ice.

Great Mine

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Trotter in the Great Mine is easy to find and engage. He’ll fight alongside three allies, once again, with the following weaknesses:

Physical, Quantum, Imaginary

Lightning, Wind, Imaginary (two)

Fire, Ice, Imaginary

Rivet Town

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is beginning to be a bit more challenging starting Rivet Town. You’d be better off with at least one Fire or Wind character, as well as a Physical one to defeat the Trotter before it flees away.

Robot Settlement

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone

Screengrab via Honkai Appsample

Corridor of Fading Echoes

Screengrab via Honkai Appsample

Everwinter Hill

Screengrab via Honkai Appsample

Cloudford

Screengrab via Honkai Appsample

Stargazer Navalia

Screengrab via Honkai Appsample

This article will be updated when more Warp Trotters are discovered.