Exploration is straightforward in Honkai: Star Rail since the game isn’t set in an open world. But players might still miss hidden elements like Warp Trotters because some are easier to find than others.
Warp Trotters are cute creatures that will hide and enter a “scared” state when you engage a fight against them. They won’t be defenseless, however, as more enemies from the Antimatter Legion will appear to fighting at their side.
Warp Trotters are enemies you’ll want to target and hunt down because they offer great rewards when defeated. You’ll have to engage fights quickly, however, because they’ll escape instead of Ambushing you if you don’t. Then, you’ll have to leave the area and Teleport near them again so they reappear in the world.
Here are all the locations of Warp Trotters in Honkai: Star Rail.
All Warp Trotter locations in Honkai Star Rail
There is roughly one Warp Trotter per map in Honkai: Star Rail. Here are their locations on the maps.
Base Zone
The first Warp Trotter you might encounter is the one in Jericho IV’s Base Zone. He’ll be protected by enemies with the following weaknesses:
- Physical and Lightning
- Wind and Imaginary
- Physical, Quantum, Imaginary
Storage Zone
This Trotter will spot you easily, so you can take a ranged character for more chances of ambushing him. He’ll be defended by enemies with those weaknesses:
- Physical and Lightning
- Wind and Imaginary (two)
- Physical, Quantum, Imaginary
Supply Zone
Outlying Snow Plains
When you engage in a fight against the Trotter, you’ll encounter three other enemies fighting alongside him. Here are the enemies’ weaknesses:
- Physical, Fire, Quantum (two)
- Physical, Quantum, Imaginary
- Fire, Wind.
Backwater Pass
This one isn’t challenging to find at all, you’ll naturally spot it in the middle of the path. Three enemies will appear to fight alongside this Trotter, too. Here are their weaknesses:
- Ice, Wind, Imaginary (Two)
- Physical, Quantum, Imaginary
- Physical, Ice.
Great Mine
The Trotter in the Great Mine is easy to find and engage. He’ll fight alongside three allies, once again, with the following weaknesses:
- Physical, Quantum, Imaginary
- Lightning, Wind, Imaginary (two)
- Fire, Ice, Imaginary
Rivet Town
This is beginning to be a bit more challenging starting Rivet Town. You’d be better off with at least one Fire or Wind character, as well as a Physical one to defeat the Trotter before it flees away.
Robot Settlement
Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone
Corridor of Fading Echoes
Everwinter Hill
Cloudford
Stargazer Navalia
This article will be updated when more Warp Trotters are discovered.