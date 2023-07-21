All Alchemy Commission Treasure Chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based strategy game that puts a lot of emphasis on combat, but there’s also a place left for exploration.

Generally, you’ll want to explore the various maps to get rewards. You can collect many items on your way, but you’ll often look for chests first due to the juicy rewards they give when opened.

Every map has a couple of chests to find, and the last ones you’ll discover will include over 10 of them. The Alchemy Commission map is one of the last you’ll unlock since it was introduced to the game alongside Patch 1.2 on July 19.

You’ll have a lot to uncover since it’s a very wide map with 15 Treasure Chests to find in total. Here are the locations of all 15 Treasure Chests in the Alchemy Commission map in Honkai.

The 15 Alchemy Commission Treasure Chest locations in Honkai

The first chest will be found right after the first main quest's cutscene when you step into the Alchemy Commission map.

The first chest will be found right after the first main quest’s cutscene when you step into the Alchemy Commission map.

You’ll find the second one easily after defeating the three waves of enemies in the main quest.

The third chest is right on the side of a blocked door and you’ll have to turn around to get to the next step of the quest.

The 10th chest is in a corner of the grand plaza.

The eleventh chest can be found upstairs, by turning around.

The first chest is located near a Technique point filler. You can't miss it.

The first chest is located near a Technique point filler. You can’t miss it.

The second chest is hidden in a corner after a staircase behind the Warp Trotter.

The third chest is located on your way to the Stagnant Shadow on the map.

The fourth chest can be also easily spotted while completing the main quest.

The fifth chest will also be naturally found through the main quest when following Fu Xuan around.

After the cutscene with Fu Xuan when looking at the horizon, you’ll find the sixth chest by looking at the left at some point. It can easily be missed.

Head to the seventh chest after beating both bosses from the main quest. You’ll be able to follow Fu Xuan, but before you leave the area, go East and you’ll find this one.

The eighth chest isn’t hidden but is astray from your main quest path. Go to the red square shown above and take the elevator to get to the Space Anchor and you’ll spot this one near it.

The ninth chest is close to the bay on the West side of the map, on the lower floor.

The Warp Trotter is on your way. Screenshot by Dot Esports Luocha is perfect to delay the enemy’s escape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Warp Trotter will be easily spotted. It will flee fast, so it’s recommended to bring Quantum, Physical, and Imaginary damage to defeat it the fastest you can.

What can you get from Treasure Chests in Honkai’s Alchemy Commission?

You can get all sorts of rewards by opening Treasure Chests in the Alchemy Commission map. You can get simple rewards like Credits and XP materials, but also rarer items, such as blue and purple-tier upgrade materials.

Opening chests also counts towards Achievement completion, which all give Stellar Jade as a reward, so you can make more pulls to get your favorite character.

