Genshin Impact devs’ post-apocalyptic ARPG set to make first public playable debut at Gamescom

Zenless Zone Zero is finally making its playable debut and fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on it—so long as they can afford a ticket to Germany.

The game, which was first revealed in May 2022, has had a few betas and testing phases privately since its reveal, but this will be the first time fans will be able to try it out in public. The game will be showable at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, from Aug. 23 to 26. It will be part of a massive lineup of games HoYoverse is looking to show off, including its flagship titles Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

HoYoverse is going all out too for ZZZ, promising to have a lot of merch cosplayers, and more surprises for those that come to try out the ARRG. This will be a great way to tide people over as we still wait for that accursed release date announcement.

The gang is all here! Image via Hoyoverse

For Genshin lovers, fans attending the event will be able to take part in a host of activities and sample the massive themed Genshin-themed booth. There will also be stage shows, musical performances, competitions, and likely a bunch of free and exclusive merch. There will also be a live Genshin Impact orchestra performance at the Gamescom City festival on the evening of Aug. 26

For Honkai fans, HoYoverse will offer a fully-decorated booth based on the famous in-game Slkpunk flagship, which will be perfect for anyone planning to go in cosplay. There will also be hands-on gameplay with the PS5 version of the game for the first time ever.

