When does Zenless Zone Zero release?

The developer behind the massively successful game Genshin Impact is working on a new game titled Zenless Zone Zero. After launching a series of teasers leading to May 9, miHoYo followed up May 13 with an official trailer and announcement.

Zenless Zone Zero centers around a city called New Eridu, which is futuristic, post-apocalyptic, and entirely opposite of the classic fantasy style of Teyvat in Genshin Impact. New Eridu is a refuge and shelter from the chaos of the outside world. While there, players will have to face strange supernatural calamities plaguing New Eridu, including what are called “Hollows.”

Alongside the game trailer and announcement, miHoYo also opened up applications for Zenless Zone Zero‘s upcoming tuning test. Players can fill in the official form for a chance to participate in the test, which will present an early version of the game. The form is open for an indefinite amount of time, with announcements on when it will close and when the testing will begin set to come sometime in the future.

MiHoYo hasn’t announced an official release date for Zenless Zone Zero so far. Considering the studio has also not yet put an end date for the beta registration or for the beginning of the actual tests, it will likely be quite some time before the company unveils any updates or announcements on when this project might release.