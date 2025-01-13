Forgot password
Blood of Daywalker vampire screenshot
Image via Bandai Namco
Category:
General

Bloodthirsty new action RPG from The Witcher 3’s director shows the Vampire genre is far from dead

Would you like some blood, or perhaps wine?
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Jan 13, 2025 05:41 pm

Add another awesome game to look forward to in the future, thanks to a new trailer for an upcoming game from a new studio comprised of veteran developers.

The Blood of Dawnwalker is “a single-player open-world dark fantasy action-RPG with a strong focus on story and narrative,” and it’s made by Rebel Wolves, a studio led by CEO and director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who previously directed The Witcher 3.

The debut trailer sets the stage for the events that take place in 14th century Europe, where its story takes place as “bloody conflicts sweep the lands, and the Black Death comes for the survivors.” And in the wake of the plague, vampires make their move to take over everything.

“You play as Coen, a young man turned into a Dawnwalker, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night,” the game’s description says. “Use your skills and combine vampiric strength with human resolve as you take on a quest to save the ones you love.”

The game sounds like it will feature some kind of Mass Effect Paragon-like good/evil system—or maybe it’s human/vampire. Despite all the blood the vampire’s in the trailer spill, they do seem to be altruistic in their own way. “Decide which path to follow and whom to trust,” the website says. And that, combined with the inevitable Witcher comparisons, will get gamers excited easily.

“Face your foes – be they human, monster, or the ticking clock itself,” it said. “But remember – the real evil may bask in the sun’s light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night.”

Spooky vampire in the dark in a Blood of Dawnwalker screesnshot
They look friendly. Image via Bandai Namco

A very small tease of gameplay footage ends the trailer, with a promise of more to be shown this summer. The game currently has no release date, but with such a cool first trailer, the hype is sure to be real as more is revealed later on this year.

