What time does Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2 release?

Did you have fun trailblazing through the Xianzhou Alliance in Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1? Then you’ll be excited to hear that the next part of the story is going to have even higher stakes with HoYoverse introducing the upcoming Version 1.2 “Even Immortality Ends.”

The developers have revealed the exact time the Version 1.2 update goes live after the maintenance period. If you are a faithful Trailblazer like me, you would need to be prepared before diving into the game and exploring the new content.

Similar to how Version 1.1 introduced new characters like Silver Wolf, Luocha, and Yukong, the upcoming Version 1.2 update will also have new banners. The notorious Stellaron Hunter Blade and his Light Cone “The Unreachable Side” will be added, and after Clara and the Physical Trailblazer, he will be the next five-star character from the Destruction Path in the game.

Blade is the next five-star character from the Destruction Path. Image via miHoYo

As per the leaks so far, the second phase of the update will introduce the much anticipated and fan-favorite Kafka. She will be joined by Luka, and both of them will be from the Nihility Path.

The Version 1.2 update will also introduce lots of new content to keep players engaged in the game. As per the released trailer, Tales of the Fantastic, Simulated Universe: World 7, Underground Treasure Hunt, Where are you Mystery Trotter?, and Forgotten Hall’s The Voyage of Navis Astriger will be some of the new events added to Honkai: Star Rail.

How long is the Honkai: Star Rail maintenance?

According to HoYoverse, the maintenance period will be nearly five hours after which Trailblazers can log in to experience Version 1.2. The Version 1.1 update also followed a similar routine and it is highly likely that everything will go online much sooner if there aren’t any issues.

Version 1.2 Update and Maintenance



■ Update Maintenance will begin at 2023/07/19 06:00 (UTC+8) for approximately 5 hours



■ Compensation: Stellar Jade x300

Eligible Recipients: Trailblazers with Trailblaze Level ≥ 4 before 2023/07/19 06:00 (UTC+8)https://t.co/sHUY4a8Lm9 pic.twitter.com/cleZ9FFVxo — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) July 16, 2023

Honkai: Star Rail update time

HoYoverse will release Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2 on July 19 worldwide. Depending on the time zone you live in, you might receive the update either late on July 18 or sometime earlier in the day on July 19.

Pacific Time (PT) – Tuesday, July 18 at 8pm

Central Time (CT) – Tuesday, July 18 at 10pm

Eastern Time (ET) – Tuesday, July 18 at 11pm

British Summer Time (BST) – Wednesday, July 19 at 4am

Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) – Wednesday, July 19 at 3am

Central European Summer Time (CEST) – Wednesday, July 19 at 5am

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) – Wednesday, July 19 at 1pm

For the inconvenience caused due to the server maintenance period, HoYoverse will be compensating players with 300 Stellar Jades. Players who are Trailblaze Level 4 or higher will receive the compensation via in-game mail within 5 hours after the update is complete.

