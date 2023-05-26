All Luka leaks in Honkai: Star Rail: Abilities, release date, and more

Luka has been officially revealed by HoYoverse to join Honkai: Star Rail soon, but much about him is still shrouded in mystery.

One thing we do know is the fighter will be a four-star Physical character from the Nihility Path, according to leaks, although this has yet to be confirmed by the developer. Officially, HoYoverse already gave players a peek at the character in Honkai‘s release trailer. The April 25 video included sneak peeks of several unannounced characters.

In particular, the clip showed Luka and his mechanical arm boxing a bag. Players wondered when he would join the game eventually, and that question has yet to get an answer—but there is plenty we do know about the new character.

Luka’s reveal in Honkai: Star Rail

Luka’s official character art was revealed by the developer’s Chinese official page on May 25, with a short description of his personality and background. Here is the translation made by Reddit user Bisentinel:

“Here’s something you should know, the secret to being a champion is to train hard while others are resting.”

Bright and optimistic, an adaptable fighter with a mechanical arm, and one of the members of “Wildfire”.

From the boxing ring to the battlefield, or from a boxer to a fighter, Luka uses his power to protect the citizens of the Underworld.

After having gone through despair and hardships himself, he is more eager to bring hope unto others.

Luka’s banner release date in Honkai: Star Rail

The release date of Luka is still shrouded in mystery in Honkai. The devs have yet to reveal anything about it, and leaks for banners that are coming in Patch 1.1 and 1.2.

Luka would be part of the characters who wouldn’t get a release in the near future, according to those leaks. Still, the character release schedule for Honkai is still hard to predict since the game hasn’t been released for long.

Luka’s abilities in Honkai: Star Rail

Similarly to the character’s release date, his abilities have yet to be revealed by the developer and remain safe from leaks, for now.

What we know about his playstyle only stems from his background and leaked model. We can see Luka has a mechanical arm, which seems to be his weapon. He’ll be the first character to fight with his fists in Honkai, which would make sense.

