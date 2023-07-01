Kafka is the first character you’ll see when starting out in Honkai: Star Rail, and she’s one of the most-awaited by players. Her release is now approaching, though, and players can start saving up resources to get her and gear her up.

The member of the Stellaron Hunters will be added to the roster of playable characters as a five-star Lightning wielder, following the Path of Nihility. She’ll be the first one to unite this element and Path in the game.

Related: Forget Kafka, there’s another character Honkai: Star Rail fans are dying to play

If you’re sure of pulling for her, you’ll want to start saving up resources to bring her to the max level and give her the best gear so you can play her as soon as you get her from the Character Warp.

What are the best Relics for Kafka in Honkai: Star Rail?

Kafka is the enemy of many characters, but not Silver Wolf. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kafka’s abilities offer her strong damage over time by applying a Shock effect to enemies, as well as versatile damage output in general, including both mono-target and AoE damage.

Pretty much every ability of the character scale on her Attack, which means it wiill be the stat you’ll want to upgrade to get the best damage output. Effect Hit Rate is also important to apply debuffs. In that sense, Kafka’s build is pretty simple to handle.

This is the most common set for DPS. Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse It’s the strongest set on Kafka. Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Band of Sizzling Thunder

Rarity: Five-star if possible

Five-star if possible Two-piece effect: Increases Lightning damage by 10 percent.

Increases Lightning damage by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: Increases the equipping character’s Attack by 20 percent for one Round after she uses her Skill.

Increases the equipping character’s Attack by 20 percent for one Round after she uses her Skill. Location: Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn

This Relic set is pretty straightforward: it’ll increase Kafka’s output since she only deals Lightning damage.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Rarity: Five-star if possible

Five-star if possible Two-piece effect: Increases Attack by 12 percent.

Increases Attack by 12 percent. Four-piece effect: Kafka’s Speed increases by Six percent and damage of her Basic Attack by 10 percent.

Kafka’s Speed increases by Six percent and damage of her Basic Attack by 10 percent. Location: Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting

This one is strong, but not all abilities of Kafka will take advantage of its stats, so you might want to prioritize the one mentioned above. Still, if you have strong relics from this set, it’s worth it.

What are the best Planar Ornaments for Kafka in Honkai: Star Rail?

This is the most straightforward set. Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse This one is strong if you build Effect Hit Rate on Kafka. Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse It’s strong when in combination with more Crit Rate. Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Space Sealing Station

Rarity: Five-star if possible

Five-star if possible Two-piece effect: Increases the Attack of Kafka by 12 percent. When her Speed reaches at least 120, she’ll gain 12 more percent of Attack.

Increases the Attack of Kafka by 12 percent. When her Speed reaches at least 120, she’ll gain 12 more percent of Attack. Location: Simulated Universe (World Three) and Synthesizing Relics

This is the most straightforward Planar Ornament set for Kafka since almost all her abilities scale on Attack.

Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise

Rarity: Five-star if possible

Five-star if possible Two-piece effect: Increases the Effect Hit Rate of Kafka by 10 percent. Her Attack also increases by at least 25 percent of her current Effect Hit Rate (up to 25 percent).

Increases the Effect Hit Rate of Kafka by 10 percent. Her Attack also increases by at least 25 percent of her current Effect Hit Rate (up to 25 percent). Location: Simulated Universe (World Five) and Synthesizing Relics

This one can be strong if you’ve already increased Kafka’s Effect Hit Rate using other means in her build.

Inert Salsotto

Rarity: Five-star if possible

Five-star if possible Two-piece effect: Increases the Crit Rate of Kafka by Eight percent. When her Crit Rate reaches 50 percent, her Ultimate and follow-up attack increase by 15 percent.

Increases the Crit Rate of Kafka by Eight percent. When her Crit Rate reaches 50 percent, her Ultimate and follow-up attack increase by 15 percent. Location: Simulated Universe (World Six) and Synthesizing Relics

This Crit Rate Planar Ornament set is strong if you already have increased this stat, similarly to the previous set, so you reach 50 percent and get the additional bonus.

For the Planar Ornament, you’ll want to prioritize Attack and Lightning damage increases as the main stat or even Crit and Effect Hit Rate, depending on which set you choose. On the contrary, you’ll want to avoid any Defensive stat. While Kafka is a debuffer, we find her abilities make her a pretty aggressive one, and that’s where her strength lies.

We gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1.

About the author