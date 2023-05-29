Forget Kafka, there’s another character Honkai: Star Rail fans are dying to play

Fans may love Kafka, but Fu Xuan’s impressive prowess during her introductory cutscenes has players demanding HoYoVerse add the leader of the Divination Commission as a playable character in Honkai: Star Rail as soon as possible.

In a post on the Honkai: Star Rail subreddit on May 28, fans expressed their excitement about Fu Xuan becoming a playable character. While she hasn’t yet been confirmed as an upcoming playable unlock, her character information, including her Path and Combat type, has been added to the official character wiki for Honkai: Star Rail. These details may change once the official information has been revealed, of course.

One of her most impressive power displays was during the Xianzhou Luofu cutscene, where Fu Xuan helps to subdue Kafka by redirecting bullets. While we don’t officially have details of her kit, she has been listed as a five-star Preservation Quantum character.

Because of this, we can speculate her Honkai: Star Rail kit will revolve around powerful defensive abilities with a possible focus on Weakness Breaks, delaying the enemy’s action, and dealing Quantum damage.

Despite the lack of information on Fu Xuan, that hasn’t stopped players from loving her bullet-busting introduction in Honkai: Star Rail or her cheeky yet lovable personality. And given the community has a propensity for nicknaming characters, Fu Xuan has been dubbed the “Quantum Waifu,” with many players admitting they’re already saving their Stellar Jade for the chance of warping for her if she does become a playable unlock.

With many characters coming in the next Honkai content update, we may not receive an official announcement for a while. But that won’t stop players from wanting Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail as soon as possible.

