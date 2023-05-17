Honkai: Star Rail Kafka banner: Release date, abilities, and more

Kafka is the first character you’ll see when starting Honkai: Star Rail playing her imaginary violin. Even though she is present in the game since version 0.70, she isn’t a playable character so far.

She is a member of the Stellaron Hunters but not much is known about her. It’s expected for her to be a five-star Lighting character that follows the Nihility path once she is featured in a banner.

Kafka’s banner release date in Honkai: Star Rail

There are no confirmed dates for a banner featuring Kafka, but leaks indicate that she could be in one in June or July. Considering that Jing Yuan’s banner will run until June 7, Kakfa’s might be in the next one.

Kafka’s abilities in Honkai: Star Rail

Kafka was featured as a Trial Character in version 1.0 for the tutorial and was added as a playable character during the second closed beta, so we already have a possible set of skills and her talent.

HoYoverse might change some things upon releasing Kafka through a banner, so keep in mind that the values might not be the same. If you compare leaked information about Kafka with the closed beta version, you’ll notice that the numbers are different even though the skills are the same.

Here are Kafka’s abilities in Honkai: Star Rail based on leaked data:

Basic attack: Deals Lightning DMG equal to 50 percent of Kafka’s ATK to a single enemy.

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 50 percent of Kafka’s ATK to a single enemy. Skill: Deals Lightning DMG equal to 70 percent of Kafka’s ATK to a target enemy and Lightning DMG equal to 25 percent of Kafka’s ATK to enemies adjacent to it. If the target enemy is currently receiving DoT, all DoTs currently placed on that enemy immediately produce DMG equal to 80% of their original DMG.

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 70 percent of Kafka’s ATK to a target enemy and Lightning DMG equal to 25 percent of Kafka’s ATK to enemies adjacent to it. If the target enemy is currently receiving DoT, all DoTs currently placed on that enemy immediately produce DMG equal to 80% of their original DMG. Ultimate: Deals Lightning DMG equal to 36 perent of Kafka’s ATK to all enemies, with a 100 percent base chance for enemies hit to become Shocked and immediately take DMG equal to 80 percent of the DoT. Shock lasts for three turns. While Shocked, enemies receive Lightning DoT equal to 60 percent of Kafka’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 36 perent of Kafka’s ATK to all enemies, with a 100 percent base chance for enemies hit to become Shocked and immediately take DMG equal to 80 percent of the DoT. Shock lasts for three turns. While Shocked, enemies receive Lightning DoT equal to 60 percent of Kafka’s ATK at the beginning of each turn. Talent: After an ally of Kafka’s uses Basic ATK on an enemy, Kafka immediately launches 1 follow-up attack and deals Lightning DMG equal to 75 percent of her ATK to that enemy, with a base chance of 100 percent of increasing the DoT inflicted by 15 percent for two turns. This effect can only be triggered one time per turn.

After an ally of Kafka’s uses Basic ATK on an enemy, Kafka immediately launches 1 follow-up attack and deals Lightning DMG equal to 75 percent of her ATK to that enemy, with a base chance of 100 percent of increasing the DoT inflicted by 15 percent for two turns. This effect can only be triggered one time per turn. Technique: Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, deals Lightning DMG equal to 50 percent of Kafka’s ATK to a random enemy. In addition, all enemies have a 100 percent base chance to become Shocked for three turns. While Shocked, enemies receive Lightning DoT equal to 50 percent of Kafka’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.

What to expect of Kafka in Honkai: Star Rail

Based on Kafka’s trial in the tutorial plus the leaked information, she will be a strong lighting character that can deal a lot of damage if you focus on crit-build, even if there are a lot of other lighting characters already in the game.

If you are looking for a DPS character with a debuffer role, she might be the character you are looking for to team up with a support and healer characters as you’ll be able to get extra damage from their basic attacks.

