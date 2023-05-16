Honkai: Star Rail’s first event will reward players with enough Stellar Jade for free pulls

The first rule of the fight club is...

The first event since Honkai: Star Rail‘s launch, Boulder Town Super League, is set to arrive on May 19 and will offer 600 Stellar Jade for its completion, HoYoverse announced on Chinese social media.

It’ll take place in Boulder Town’s fight club “Super League” and will end on June, 6, according to an official announcement on Miyoushe. Players will be able to face off against various solo enemies to get rewards.

Related: Honkai: Star Rail fans are arguing over their favorite Aeon—and there’s one clear winner

Boulder Town Super League is a game mode that players can unlock by completing the Adventure Mission named Gladiator. The quest can be started when reaching Trailblaze Level 18 and completing the first Trial of Equilibrium.

Those include 600 Stellar Jade, which equals almost four pulls on Warps or 10 days worth of Daily rewards. They also include XP materials for characters, Relics, and Light Cones.

Screengrab via Miyoushe

Those rewards will be particularly useful for players who are planning to pull for Jing Yuan, who will release with the second Phase of the patch on May 17.

He’s a five-star Lightning character from the Erudition Path who will provide strong AoE damage potential, replacing Seele in the Character Warp.

The developer has yet to reveal the event in English platforms, however, so it’s still unclear whether it’s going to be introduced in Western servers on the same date or at all. More information on the matter will likely be revealed in the coming days.

About the author