In Honkai: Star Rail, players will take on a variety of enemies across the different worlds, with the threat growing in power alongside the player. Throughout experience, players will become familiar with their Equilibrium level, which indicates how powerful they’ve become and the kind of threats they’re prepared to take on.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to increase your Honkai: Star Rail Equilibrium level.

What’s the best way to increase Equilibrium level in Honkai: Star Rail?

Your Trailblazer level will work as your character level, unlocking Trial of the Equilibrium rifts once you reach certain benchmarks. When you hit that benchmark, the game will give you a notification for a quest that will allow you to take on the challenge and raise your Equilibrium level. To raise your Trailblazer level, you’ll need to complete objectives and fight monsters.

For example, the first Trial of the Equilibrium will unlock when players reach Trailblazer level 20, which then caps itself until you beat the trial.

It’s supposedly very challenging, so you may want to wait until you’ve got eight characters that are at a decent level. Being able to tackle enemy weaknesses will be the key to getting through this particular Honkai: Star Rail trial.

The way the Trial of Equilibrium works is you will get to choose a team of four fighters who will take on two separate fights.

All the enemies will be level 29, so keep that in mind too.