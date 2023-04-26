How to level up characters in Honkai Star Rail: Leveling system explained

The level of a character in Honkai Star Rail can range from one to 80 as you play with them. The leveling system is linked with the ascension system, as you need both to progress forward with your character’s abilities.

The leveling system is very similar to the one in Genshin Impact, which makes sense considering both are developed by HoYoverse. The games share the same aesthetic not only in their characters, but also in their menus and general mechanics.

Related: How to revive characters in Honkai: Star Rail

How to level up characters in Honkai Star Rail

There are three types of items you have to collect in order to level up any of your characters: Travel Encounters, Adventure Logs, and Traveler’s Guide.

Aside from buying these items, you can find them while exploring the world, completing missions and Trailblaze Records, opening chests, and challenging Cocoon of Distortion.

To level a character, open the Character Details menu at the top right of the screen or open the general menu and click on the Characters option. It will show the available characters and their information.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

On the lower left corner, click on the Level Up button to open the information you need to know about that character’s level. You’ll notice that you’ll need Travel Encounters, Adventure Logs, and Traveler’s Guide and Credits.

Related: What are the current Warp Banners in Honkai: Star Rail?

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Once you’ve gotten the necessary amounts of each, you can level the character up until you reach the level cap. March 7th, for example, has a level cap of 20. When you reach Level 20 with her, you’ll need to ascend her to raise the level cap.