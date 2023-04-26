How to revive characters in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail is an easy game for players who are just starting but things get more challenging when progressing through quests. You might come out from a fight dead or wounded, leading to players asking if they can revive their characters.

At the time of writing, the game doesn’t feature a way for players to revive their characters in the middle of a fight but they can once it’s over.

For this reason, we recommend always including one support ally in your team. It includes characters from the Abundance or Preservation Paths. The first one includes characters with healing abilities, while the latter designates shield capacity.

If you’ve gone through a challenging fight and lost some characters along the way, here’s how to revive your characters in Honkai: Star Rail.

How can you revive characters in Honkai: Star Rail?

Reviving your characters in Honkai: Star Rail is painless and won’t require resources, but it can also be challenging to find for players who aren’t used to HoYoverse’s style. Genshin Impact players, however, will recognize the mechanic quite easily.

It’s possible to can get fully healed and revived by using Space Anchors. To do this, simply stand near an Anchor and wait for its aura to top them off. It should be automatic, but you can also tinker with the settings to prevent it from healing your characters too much.

This can be useful if you’re planning a long play session, because Anchors cannot heal indefinitely. They feature a capped Energy that will recharge over time.

If you use it too much, you’ll eventually reach a point where you can’t be healed. In contrast to Genshin, you can’t heal yourself using whatever character you have in your roster in the open world.