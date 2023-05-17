Best Jing Yuan builds and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Jing Yuan is bringing the best AoE damage potential in Honkai: Star Rail, and gearing him up with the best build possible is key to maximize it.

The General is a five-star Lightning character who follows the Path of Erudition. He’s replacing Seele in the game’s Character Warps starting May 17, which means players have to spend precious Special Star Rail Passes to try and add him to their roster.

He’s all about dealing the most damage possible to multiple targets, helped by the Lightning-Lord he can summon using his Talent.

Do to that, you’ll have to get him the best gear possible and enhance the stats that count. Here is the best build for Jing Yuan in Honkai: Star Rail.

Jing Yuan’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

All abilities of Jing Yuan revolve around dealing damage to multiple targets in short amounts of time. He brings no utility to the team, and he’ll take the role of Main DPS in most teams. Here are his skills:

Basic Attack : Deals Lightning damage equal to 50 percent of his Attack to a target.

: Deals Lightning damage equal to 50 percent of his Attack to a target. Skill : Deals Lightning damage equal to 50 percent of his Attack to all enemies. Also increases the Hit Per Actions of the Lightning-Lord by Two for the next run.

: Deals Lightning damage equal to 50 percent of his Attack to all enemies. Also increases the Hit Per Actions of the Lightning-Lord by Two for the next run. Ultimate : Deals Lightning damage equal to 120 percent of his Attack to all enemies. Also increases the Hit Per Actions of the Lightning-Lord by Three for the next run.

: Deals Lightning damage equal to 120 percent of his Attack to all enemies. Also increases the Hit Per Actions of the Lightning-Lord by Three for the next run. Talent : Summons the Lightning-Lord to help him in battle. His Attacks deal 33 percent of Jing Yuan’s Attack to a target, as well as 25 percent of the stat to adjacent ones. The Lightning-Lord’s Attacks are considered as Follow-Up ones. He has three as base count and 60 base Speed. His Attack count can reach 10 maximum and each time it upgrades, Speed is increased by 10. He will disappear when Jing Yuan is knocked down and his affected by Crowd Control similarly to his summoner.

: Summons the Lightning-Lord to help him in battle. His Attacks deal 33 percent of Jing Yuan’s Attack to a target, as well as 25 percent of the stat to adjacent ones. Technique: The Attack count of the Lightning-Lord increases by Three at the start of the battle.

Since Jing Yuan is a five-star character, we doubt you’ll have enough resources left to pull duplicate versions of him in his first appearance in Honkai‘s Character Warps.

He’ll likely return in the future, though, so you can get duplicate versions of him and unlock his Eidolons, which will enhance his abilities. Here are all six Eidolons of Jing Yuan and their effects:

Slash, Seas Split (A1): When the Lightning-Lord attacks, the damage multiplier on enemies adjacent to the targeted one increase by 25 percent.

(A1): When the Lightning-Lord attacks, the damage multiplier on enemies adjacent to the targeted one increase by 25 percent. Swing, Skies Squashed (A2): After the Lightning-Lord takes action, the damage dealt by the Basic Attack, Skill, and Ultimate of Jing Yuan increase by 20 percent for two turns.

(A2): After the Lightning-Lord takes action, the damage dealt by the Basic Attack, Skill, and Ultimate of Jing Yuan increase by 20 percent for two turns. Strike, Suns Subdued (A3): Ultimate gains Two levels (up to Lv. 15) and Basic Attack gains One lebel (up to Lv. 10).

(A3): Ultimate gains Two levels (up to Lv. 15) and Basic Attack gains One lebel (up to Lv. 10). Spin, Stars Sieged (A4): After the Lightning-Lord attacks, Jing Yuan regains two Energy.

(A4): After the Lightning-Lord attacks, Jing Yuan regains two Energy. Strike, Spoils Seized (A5): Skill and Talent gain Two levels (up to Lv. 15).

(A5): Skill and Talent gain Two levels (up to Lv. 15). Sweep, Souls Slain (A6): Attacks from the Lightning-Lord make the target Vulnerable.

Best Jing Yuan build in Honkai: Star Rail

The best build for Jing Yuan will boost his Attack as the main stat, and Speed as the secondary one. From our experience, DPS in Honkai greatly benefit from this, and it’s strengthened by the fact that Jing Yuan’s abilities mostly scale on Attack.

Light Cones

Although you’ll likely save most of your resources to try and pull Jing Yuan, if you want to truly enhance his skills, the perfect Light Cone for him will be key.

Coincidentally, the Light Cone Event Warp for his release Phase perfectly suit his playstyle, so you might want to save some Special Rail Passes to get this one as well.

Before Dawn

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Path: Erudition

Erudition Ability: Increases Jing Yuan’s Critical damage by 36 to 60 percent, as well as Skill and Ultimate damage by 18 to 30 percent. After using the Skill or Ultimate, he gains an effect that will trigger a damage bonus of 48 to 60 percent damage to the next Follow-up Attack.

The Birth of the Self

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Path: Erudition

Erudition Ability: Increases Damage dealt by Jing Yuan’s and the Lightning-Lord’s Follow-up Attacks by 24 to 48 percent. If the enemy has less than half HP, Follow-up Attacks gain 24 to 48 percent more damage.

Sagacity

Rarity: Three stars

Three stars Path: Erudition

Erudition Ability: When Jing Yuan uses his Ultimate, increases Attack by 48 percent for two Turns (in Fifth Superimposition level).

Relics

Since Jing Yuan’s kit and overall strategy is pretty straightforward, there are only a few different sets of Relics with specific stats that will suit him best. You can either boost his Attack, which are tied to all of his agressive abilities, or Lightning damage, maximizing his Elemental potential.

Band of Sizzling Thunder

Rarity: Five stars if possible

Five stars if possible Two-Piece Effect: Lightning damage plus 10 percent

Lightning damage plus 10 percent Four-Piece Effect: When Jing Yuan casts a skill, he sees a 25 percent attack increase for one turn.

When Jing Yuan casts a skill, he sees a 25 percent attack increase for one turn. Location: Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Rarity: Five stars if possible

Five stars if possible Two-Piece Effect: Attack plus 10 percent

Attack plus 10 percent Four-Piece Effect: Jing Yuan increases his Speed by six percent and basic Attack damage by 10 percent.

Jing Yuan increases his Speed by six percent and basic Attack damage by 10 percent. Location: Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn

Planar Ornaments: Space Sealing Station

Rarity: The highest you have available

The highest you have available Two-Piece Effects: Plus 12 percent Attack. When Jing Yuan’s Speed reaches 120, he gains 12 percent more Attack.

Plus 12 percent Attack. When Jing Yuan’s Speed reaches 120, he gains 12 percent more Attack. Location: Simulated Universe

Planar Ornaments are incredibly important to a character’s strength. More than Relics, they feature random stats that can become significant when reaching level 12, such as Lightning damage percent or Attack boosts.

