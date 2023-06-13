Honkai: Star Rail Blade banner: Release date, abilities, and more

Honkai: Star Rail‘s Wind element will get its second five-star character in Blade, and he’ll offer something completely different to the game’s roster.

Blade’s kit will be pretty unique in Honkai, and it likely won’t be easy to learn for many players. The reason is that the Destruction character will be required to manage his HP carefully, as some of his abilities sacrifice life to deal more damage and make him more powerful.

If you’re more into the strategy side of Honkai, this character might be for you, though. He’ll release later this year, so you won’t have to wait for too long, either. Here is everything we know about Honkai‘s upcoming character, Blade.

Does Blade’s banner have a release date in Honkai: Star Rail?

Blade will release with Patch 1.2. Image via HoYoverse

Blade’s release date has yet to be revealed by HoYoverse. He was added to the roster in the game’s beta phase and as an NPC in the official release. However, the developer has made no mention of him since the game launched on April 26.

He’s expected to release in Patch 1.2’s second Phase, according to leaks. He’d replace Kafka after the update’s first Phase.

If that’s the case, the update will likely see tons of resources used by players, since both characters have been among the most anticipated ones since the game’s beta.

Blade’s abilities in Honkai: Star Rail

Blade’s in-game character models. Image via HoYoverse

Blade was initially revealed during the game’s beta phase, in Patch 0.70 back in May 2022. His playstyle and appearance are all known, but it’s unclear what has changed between his beta build and the version in the official release. Here were the abilities of Blade during Honkai‘s beta phase:

Basic attack : Blade deals Wind Damage equivalent to 50 percent of his Attack to a target.

: Blade deals Wind Damage equivalent to 50 percent of his Attack to a target. Skill : Sacrifices 30 percent of his Max HP to gain 100 percent chance of Advancing Forward and a 12 percent Damage increase. His Basic attack is also upgraded for three turns: while the upgrade is active, Blade cannot use the Skill anymore and if he doesn’t have enough HP left, they’ll be reduced to One. The Skill won’t regenerate Energy either.

: Sacrifices 30 percent of his Max HP to gain 100 percent chance of Advancing Forward and a 12 percent Damage increase. Ultimate : Deals 28.8 percent of his Attack as Wind damage to a target and enemies adjacent to it. Also deals another array of Wind Damage equivalent to 14.4 percent of his Attack and 36 percent of his Max HP. On the other side, his Max HP will be set to half.

: Deals 28.8 percent of his Attack as Wind damage to a target and enemies adjacent to it. Also deals another array of Wind Damage equivalent to 14.4 percent of his Attack and 36 percent of his Max HP. On the other side, his Max HP will be set to half. Talent : When he takes Damage, Blade gains one stack of Charge for three turns (up to Five). When he reaches the maximum number of stacks, they’ll be all consumed to deal 21 percent of his Attack and 54 percent of his HP lost as a Follow-up Attack. Lastly, he recovers 30 percent of his Max HP.

: When he takes Damage, Blade gains one stack of Charge for three turns (up to Five). When he reaches the maximum number of stacks, they’ll be all consumed to deal 21 percent of his Attack and 54 percent of his HP lost as a Follow-up Attack. Lastly, he recovers 30 percent of his Max HP. Technique: Attacks the enemy and uses 20 percent of his Max HP to deal 40 percent of his Max HP as Wind damage to all enemies upon entering combat.

What to expect from Blade in Honkai: Star Rail

Blade looks like the darker version of Jing Yuan. Screengrab via Noxxis Gaming

As the abilities above show, Blade will be tricky to play at his full potential. On the other side, we think learning how to use his skills in an efficient way will feel pretty rewarding.

In addition, Blade will be a great addition to anyone’s roster since he’ll be the first Wind character to feature significant AoE damage. The other Wind representatives before his release are mono-target DPS Dan Heng, as well as Bronya and Sampo, who both are supports.

While Blade will likely be a popular choice in the Honkai community, it won’t be easy to decide to put all your resources into pulling his banner since he’ll replace another highly anticipated character in Kafka.

Both are five-star characters, which means unlucky players will have to spend a massive amount of resources to get them through upgrading their Pity if they don’t get them through random pulls.

