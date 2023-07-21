All Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chests locations in Honkai: Star Rail

The Scalegorge Waterscape is the map where Honkai: Star Rail players will face off against Phantylia, the Undying—but it holds more surprises.

The map, added with Patch 1.2, includes 15 Treasure Chests in total, one of which is given by defeating a Warp Trotter. Players will earn many rewards from them, so finding them all will be well worth the effort.

The Scalegorge Waterscape looks wide and intimidating at first. But you’ll have to wander and explore all its main paths through Honkai’s Trailblaze quests, and you’ll naturally come across all the chests. Here are the locations of all 15 Treasure Chests in the Scalegorge Waterscape of Honkai: Star Rail.

All 15 Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail

There’s no particular trick needed to find any of the chests. All you have to do is stop on your way and look behind stairs to find them. But if you missed some on your way, here are screenshots to help you locate them.

First chest: Entry of the map

It’s easy to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports The location in on the player’s cursor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second chest: On the west before the great stairs

It’s pretty far from the path. Screenshot by Dot Esports The location in on the player’s cursor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Third chest: East of the great stairs

It’s far on the other side. Screenshot by Dot Esports The location in on the player’s cursor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fourth chest: Down the slope

This is the first near a staircase. Screenshot by Dot Esports The location in on the player’s cursor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fifth chest: Near the Space Anchor

This one is easy to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports The location in on the player’s cursor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sixth chest: Behind a staircase

This chest is hidden. Screenshot by Dot Esports The location in on the player’s cursor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seventh chest: Behind a rock

You’ll have to go around to spot the chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports The location in on the player’s cursor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eighth chest: On the main path

You won’t miss this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports The location in on the player’s cursor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ninth chest: Near a healing root

This one can be missed. Screenshot by Dot Esports The location in on the player’s cursor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

10th chest: On the main path

This chest isn’t easily missed. Screenshot by Dot Esports The location in on the player’s cursor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

11th chest: Behind an enemy

Be careful of the wandering enemy. Screenshot by Dot Esports The location in on the player’s cursor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

12th chest: On the path toward the boss

You won’t be far from the end. Screenshot by Dot Esports The location in on the player’s cursor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

13th chest: Behind the stairs, on the left when going down

Another one near stairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports The location in on the player’s cursor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

14th chest: On the path, looking towards the east

It’s in a dangerous place. Screenshot by Dot Esports The location in on the player’s cursor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

15th chest: Warp Trotter

The Warp Trotter isn’t easily spotted as you enter first. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Warp Trotter will flee fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports The location in on the player’s cursor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You may not be able to spot the Warp Trotter at first, because it might flee as you enter the area through the main quest. In this case, you’ll have to teleport out from it and return to see it. The Warp Trotter will also be very challenging to defeat before fleeing, so it’s recommended to bring Physical, Imaginary, and Quantum characters to break its shield fast and take it down.

