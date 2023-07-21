All Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chests locations in Honkai: Star Rail

The Scalegorge Waterscape is the map where Honkai: Star Rail players will face off against Phantylia, the Undying—but it holds more surprises.
The map, added with Patch 1.2, includes 15 Treasure Chests in total, one of which is given by defeating a Warp Trotter. Players will earn many rewards from them, so finding them all will be well worth the effort.
The Scalegorge Waterscape looks wide and intimidating at first. But you’ll have to wander and explore all its main paths through Honkai’s Trailblaze quests, and you’ll naturally come across all the chests. Here are the locations of all 15 Treasure Chests in the Scalegorge Waterscape of Honkai: Star Rail.
All 15 Scalegorge Waterscape Treasure Chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail
There’s no particular trick needed to find any of the chests. All you have to do is stop on your way and look behind stairs to find them. But if you missed some on your way, here are screenshots to help you locate them.
First chest: Entry of the map
Second chest: On the west before the great stairs
Third chest: East of the great stairs
Fourth chest: Down the slope
Fifth chest: Near the Space Anchor
Sixth chest: Behind a staircase
Seventh chest: Behind a rock
Eighth chest: On the main path
Ninth chest: Near a healing root
10th chest: On the main path
11th chest: Behind an enemy
12th chest: On the path toward the boss
13th chest: Behind the stairs, on the left when going down
14th chest: On the path, looking towards the east
15th chest: Warp Trotter
You may not be able to spot the Warp Trotter at first, because it might flee as you enter the area through the main quest. In this case, you’ll have to teleport out from it and return to see it. The Warp Trotter will also be very challenging to defeat before fleeing, so it’s recommended to bring Physical, Imaginary, and Quantum characters to break its shield fast and take it down.
About the author
Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.